Texas Rangers Predicted To Have Just One Player Make All-Star Team
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season.
Expected to be World Series contenders in the American League, they have their work cut out for them just to qualify for the postseason at this point.
Entering play on June 9, the Rangers have a 31-35 record. They are 5.5 games behind the surging Houston Astros in the AL West and 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently hold the final wild card spot.
There are four more teams between them and the Blue Jays, including their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners, presenting plenty of obstacles to overcome.
Their lack of success on the field is a major reason the team isn’t expected to be overly represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game this year at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
David Schoenfield of ESPN has made predictions about who will make the All-Star teams, and the only Texas player on the AL squad is starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.
2025 has been a wonderful bounceback campaign for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner. After making only nine starts in his first two campaigns with the franchise, he has made 13 thus far this year and performed excellently.
deGrom owns a 2.12 ERA through 76.1 innings. His strikeout rate is down considerably, but a conscious effort was made to dial back his velocity in hopes of keeping him healthy and on the mound.
To this point, it has worked. He is making every start through the rotation, a good trade off for the team with deGrom still putting up excellent numbers.
That could be seen as a bit of a surprise for several people because there are several worthy All-Stars on the Rangers' pitching staff despite the team’s underwhelming success.
Nathan Eovaldi is certainly deserving of consideration with his stellar start to the season. He has anchored the staff with a team-high 2.7 bWAR, but is currently on the injured list; that is likely the only thing keeping him from earning a spot in Schoenfield’s predictions.
He has a 1.56 ERA through 69.1 innings and an MLB-best 0.808 WHIP.
Tyler Mahle has also pitched excellently for the Rangers, creating an impressive three-headed monster in the starting rotation for opponents to combat.
He owns a 2.2 bWAR and 2.02 ERA through 13 starts and 71.1 innings pitched, making him a worthy candidate as well for the AL Team.
