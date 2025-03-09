Texas Rangers Receive Bold AL West Prediction from Former MLB Executive
There may not have been a team in baseball that was a bigger disappointment than the Texas Rangers in 2024.
After winning the World Series the year prior, they didn’t come close to replicating that level of success on the field. Only 78 games were won in the regular season as they failed to even qualify for the playoffs.
Injuries certainly played a part in the letdown as several key contributors were unable to stay on the field. Some of the starters who were, such as right fielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim, saw their production take a huge step back.
Looking to ensure that kind of disappointment wasn’t repeated in 2025, the front office got to work upgrading the roster and adding depth.
Looking to add more power to the lineup, corner infielder Jake Burger was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade and designated hitter Joc Pederson was signed in free agency.
That duo will lengthen what was already a talented lineup full of All-Stars and productive players and was viewed as great additions.
The pitching staff is where the Rangers are hoping to have better luck when it comes to the injury department.
There is no denying that Jacob deGrom has still got it talent wise, but he has made only nine starts in two years with the franchise after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 after six appearances.
Veteran Tyler Mahle is also looking to bounce back in 2025 after making only three starts in 2024. Nathan Eovaldi was re-signed in the offseason with Jon Gray, Cody Bradford, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter providing depth to round out the rotation.
A remade bullpen is the only real question mark that manager Bruce Bochy has to figure out as the team is lacking an established late-game option to be closer. That is what happens when veterans such as Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Andrew Chafin all hit free agency.
Despite that, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) is a big believer in the team bouncing back this year.
The former MLB executive shared report cards for every team this offseason, including a 2025 division projection.
In Bowden’s opinion, the American League West is Texas’s to lose, as he has selected them to finish in first place.
The AL West has been dominated by the Houston Astros for most of the last decade. They have been division champs in four straight campaigns and seven out of the last eight. The only time they didn’t was the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.
With the talent added and championship experience that remains on the roster, it is hard to argue against Bowden’s selection of the Rangers.