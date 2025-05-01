Texas Rangers Star’s Swing Adjustment Leads to Greater Production in Minors
ARLINGTON — One night, the Texas Rangers score 15 runs. The next night, they scored one run. The inconsistency is maddening.
Reinforcements may be coming. But it’ll be a bit. And it could come in the form of Evan Carter.
The 22-year-old didn’t make the Rangers’ opening-day roster, which was Texas’ hope after he missed most of last season with a back issue.
But his bat didn’t respond in spring training. But it’s starting to respond with Triple-A Round Rock.
The slash after 18 games is .235/.358/.412 with two home runs and seven RBI. The bat struggled to start the season. But he has reached base in every game this season.
Still, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Tuesday that the left-handed World Series hero isn’t ready for a call-up yet.
“Sometimes it takes time,” Bochy said. “For Carter, I think you look at how he’s been playing lately, that’s very encouraging.”
On April 9 his batting average was .080. Since then, he’s picked it up to .235 in 11 games as the Express prepare to start May. He enters Thursday’s action with a seven-game hitting streak and is 9-for-30 in that span.
Carter missed most of last season with a lumbar sprain, which was later diagnosed as a stress reaction. At the end of last season, he said it was something he was going to have to monitor for the rest of his career. But he has not been specific about the full extent of the injury.
This offseason he focused on getting healthy and was a full go at spring training. While at Round Rock, Bochy said Carter has been working with coaches to adjust his swing path to take pressure off his lower back. The results have been promising.
“He’s still going to need some more playing time there,” Bochy said. “We’ll see how things go there the next few weeks. (His performance) will let us know when he’s ready.”
Texas is starting Wyatt Langford in left field and Adolis Garcia in right field. Center field has become a time share between Leody Taveras and Kevin Pillar, though Pillar has gotten more playing time lately. Dustin Harris is the fifth outfielder and earned the job after hitting well when he was called up to take Langford’s spot when he was injured.
Carter’s blend of speed, power and defensive ability is intriguing. At one time he was one of the organization’s top prospects. As a rookie, he helped the Rangers win a World Series.
Now, they’re waiting for him to be ready to help an offense that can’t stay on track.