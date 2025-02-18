Texas Rangers Top Prospect Can Make Serious Impact in Rookie Season
With Spring Training underway for the Texas Rangers, the team will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2024.
There is a lot to like about the Rangers heading into the 2025 season. First and foremost, Texas will be healthy coming into the year.
Injuries were a big issue for the Rangers last season, with multiple starting pitchers missing large portions of the year. Also, a couple of key members of the batting order missed time.
Even though the American League West wasn’t great besides the Houston Astros, Texas was never able to get their season going.
However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what the new campaign will hold. The Rangers have a nice mix of veterans and young players, which should result in a lot of success in 2025.
One of their strengths will likely be their starting rotation. Despite having the unit ravaged by injuries last year, they now have a lot of depth going into the year. Part of that is because of the development of some of their young arms.
Brian Murphy of MLB.com recently wrote about top prospect Kumar Rocker being an impact rookie for the Rangers in 2025.
“The third overall pick in the 2022 Draft looked like a future ace in his return from 2023 Tommy John surgery as he had a 1.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings spread between Double-A, Triple-A, and the Major Leagues last season.”
Even though it was just for a couple of appearances at the end of the season, it was great to Rocker make his MLB debut. The talented right-hander showed the ability to be an ace in the minor leagues with some electric stuff.
With the ability to strikeout batters at an extremely high rate, the sky is the limit for Rocker.
However, while he can make an impact as a rookie, he might first half to earn his spot this spring. Luckily, his recovery from Tommy John surgery last year allowed him to have a full offseason of preparation.
Currently, the Rangers are expecting to have a few pitchers, including Rocker, battle for what might just be one or maybe two spots in the rotation.
This is a good problem for Texas to have, especially after all of the injuries last year. If the former third-overall pick performs as he did in the minors last year during Spring Training, it would be shocking if he isn’t on the Major League roster for Opening Day.
A rotation with Rocker reaching his potential for Texas and Jacob deGrom staying healthy could turn him into one of the best in the league.