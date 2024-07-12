Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers have one final series to improve their standing in the American League West as they travel to Houston to face the Astros.
The Rangers (44-49) have been on a streak of late, as they’ve won five of their last six games. They are now 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.
The Astros (49-44), who have turned around their season after a moribund April and May, are just 1.5 games back of the Mariners.
Texas is actually further back in the AL Wild Card race (7.5 games) than the division race. The Astros are a game out of the Wild Card race.
Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has put together an impressive streak of hitting since the Rangers’ series against the Mets in mid-June. He’s emerged as one of Texas’ top run producers of late, even making an appearance in the clean-up spot.
The Rangers are preparing for the All-Star break and to host the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Texas second baseman Marcus Semien will start after Houston’s Jose Altuve was ruled out for the game with an injury. Pitcher Kirby Yates is part of the AL pitching staff, while outfielder Adolis García will participate in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: How to Watch, Listen, Stream
Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80)
Houston Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (6-6, 4.48)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 3:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 3.10)
Houston Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.96)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Houston Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (9-2, 2.53)
Remaining Series in July
July 19-21: vs. Baltimore Orioles
July 22-25: vs. Chicago White Sox
July 26-28: at Toronto Blue Jays
July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals