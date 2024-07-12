Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers head to Houston for the final time in the regular season hoping to finish the first half on a high note.    

Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) starts his wide up in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Jul 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) starts his wide up in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers have one final series to improve their standing in the American League West as they travel to Houston to face the Astros.  

The Rangers (44-49) have been on a streak of late, as they’ve won five of their last six games. They are now 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The Astros (49-44), who have turned around their season after a moribund April and May, are just 1.5 games back of the Mariners.

Texas is actually further back in the AL Wild Card race (7.5 games) than the division race. The Astros are a game out of the Wild Card race.

Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has put together an impressive streak of hitting since the Rangers’ series against the Mets in mid-June. He’s emerged as one of Texas’ top run producers of late, even making an appearance in the clean-up spot.

The Rangers are preparing for the All-Star break and to host the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Texas second baseman Marcus Semien will start after Houston’s Jose Altuve was ruled out for the game with an injury. Pitcher Kirby Yates is part of the AL pitching staff, while outfielder Adolis García will participate in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.


Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80)

Houston Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (6-6, 4.48)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 3.10)

Houston Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.96)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Houston Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (9-2, 2.53)

Remaining Series in July

July 19-21: vs. Baltimore Orioles

July 22-25: vs. Chicago White Sox

July 26-28: at Toronto Blue Jays

July 29-31: at St. Louis Cardinals

