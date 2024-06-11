Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers carry a little momentum as they head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Tuesday.
The Rangers (31-34) salvaged a win in Sunday's final game of their three-game series with the San Francisco Giants. The offense came alive, and Texas hopes that means it can be sustained against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers (41-26), who are coming back from the East Coast after a highly anticipated series with the New York Yankees in which they took two of three.
Texas is getting healthier in the rotation. Right-hander Jon Gray was activated on Saturday and pitched in relief of Andrew Heaney in that game, serving as a bullpen day to get him ready to start on the road trip.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Gray would likely start sometime during the Dodgers series. But all three of the Rangers’ starters for the series are TBA.
Another starter, Max Scherzer, made his first rehab start on Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers anticipate he’ll need multiple rehab starts before returning to the rotation.
Texas is five games back of Seattle in the American League West. The Rangers hope they don’t lose ground as they head north to face the Mariners for the first time this season on Friday.
Here is the preview for the series, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: How to Watch, Listen, Matchups
Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 9:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP James Paxton (5-1, 4.19)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 9:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.82)
Thursday's Game
Time: 9:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.00)
Next Three Series
June 14-16: at Seattle Mariners
June 17-19: vs. New York Mets
June 21-23: vs. Kansas City Royals