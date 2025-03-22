Texas Rangers World Series Star Still in Competition for Opening Day Roster
The Texas Rangers face opening day on Thursday. In fact, the Rangers return to Arlington on Monday to start a pair of exhibition games.
It looks like outfielder Evan Carter will make that trip. But he’s still not a lock for the opening-day roster, even as the Rangers have told a long list of non-roster invitees they won’t be with them in Arlington when the season opens.
Carter is over the back injury that derailed his entire 2024 season and led to him missing the final four months of the campaign. But, as opening day approaches, his bat hasn’t responded the way the Rangers had hoped.
Even with the moves, both announced and reported, Carter’s spot isn’t secure yet.
“No, it’s not completely set,” manager Bruce Bochy said to reporters, including The Dallas Morning News. “It will probably be a few more days.”
Bochy was speaking to the position player portion of the roster.
His bat has been dreadful. He’s slashed .176/.243/.235/.478 in 13 games, with no home runs and one RBI. He admitted early in camp that he’s dealing with an autoimmune issue that will can impact his back and be something to manage. The question is whether he’s better off being with the Rangers, even as a rotational player, or in the minors, where he’ll hit every day?
Texas had hoped that Carter would assume the starting center field job, or at minimum platoon with Leody Taveras. But, as Taveras has also struggled at the plate, the possibility remains that the Rangers could make veteran Kevin Pillar their opening-day starter.
The Rangers only have four outfielders on their active roster — Carter, Wyatt Langford, Adolis García and Leody Taveras. The Rangers have put Joc Pederson in the outfield, but only in right field. Josh Smith can play outfield as well. Langford could slid over to center field some days, but the Rangers want to keep him in left.
If Pillar makes the roster, the Rangers will need a 40-man spot and a 26-man spot for him. Demoting Carter to Triple-A Round Rock would open up the 26-man spot.
The Rangers have informed a dozen players in the last 24 hours that they won’t be on the opening-day roster. Some of those moves have been announced.
The list includes pitchers David Buchanan, JT Chargoius, Hunter Strickland, Adrian Houser, Joe Barlow, Matt Festa and Alan Trejo.
Position players Alejandro Osuna, Dustin Harris, Tucker Barnhart, Nick Ahmed and Chad Wallach were also on the list reported by The Dallas Morning News. The publication also reported on social media that Barnhart and Ahmed are weighing an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock or their release.