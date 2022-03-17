Skip to main content
Rangers Add Greg Holland, Dan Winkler to Bullpen Mix

The Rangers have a good history of bringing veteran relievers to spring training on minor league deals. They added two more on Wednesday.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers added two arms to the bullpen mix, signing Greg Holland and Dan Winkler to minor league contracts. Both deals comes with invites to spring training.

The club announced the signings Wednesday evening. Per source, Holland's deal would pay him $2.1 million on the MLB side while Winkler's would pay him $1 million.

With these signings, the Rangers now have 65 players in camp: 39 on the 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invitees.

Sep 29, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) walks off the field during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Holland, 36, is coming off a season where he posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with the Kansas City Royals. However, his 57 relief appearances in 2021 were the most since his most recent All-Star season in 2017 (61 appearances).

Holland was one of the game's best relievers from 2011-2017, despite Tommy John surgery costing him his entire 2016 season. He is a three-time All-Star, was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year in 2014 and won the National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

Holland has not been able to produce at the same level in the latter stages of his career, but did put up some eye-popping numbers in the truncated 2020 season (1.91 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 28 1/3 innings).

Jun 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler (43) looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler (43) pitches during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Winkler, 32, has spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, posting a 5.22 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 39 2/3 innings and 47 relief appearances in 2021. While those numbers don't jump off the page, his 19-inning scoreless streak from April 4-June 4 was the third-longest by any Cubs pitcher last season. 

The Illinois native owned a 2.61 ERA as late as Aug. 7 before allowing three-or-more runs in each of his final three appearances. The Cubs designated him for assignment on Aug. 17.

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberson (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Source: Rangers Reunite With Charlie Culberson

For the second year in a row, the Texas Rangers are bringing Charlie Culberson into camp on a minor league deal.

By Chris Halicke3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Announce Revised Regular Season Schedule, Individual Ticket Sales

The revised 2022 MLB schedule is here, along with the announcement of individual ticket sales for all Texas Rangers home games.

By Chris Halicke4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

By Chris Halicke10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Winkler has seen Major League action in each of the last seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2015-19 and the Cubs in 2020-21, posting a 3.98 ERA with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Rangers have a pretty good track record of bringing veteran relievers into camp on minor league deals. Most recently, the club did the same with Ian Kennedy, who owned a 2.51 ERA and 1.05 WHIP at last year's trade deadline. The Rangers included him with Kyle Gibson in the trade that brought Spencer Howard to Texas. 

Pitching Schedule Set for First Two Games of Cactus League Action

The Rangers begin their 18-game Cactus League schedule on Friday against the Royals at Surprise Stadium. Here is the pitching schedule for the first two games:

Friday vs Kansas City:

  • LHP Jake Latz
  • LHP Cody Bradford
  • RHP Jack Leiter
  • RHP Matt Bush
  • RHP Daniel Robert
  • RHP Jesus Tinoco

Saturday vs Milwaukee:

  • RHP Dane Dunning
  • RHP Nick Tropeano
  • RHP Joe Barlow
  • RHP Spencer Patton
  • RHP Josh Sborz
  • RHP Chase Lee
  • RHP Justin Anderson

