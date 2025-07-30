Rangers Considered Strong Landing Spot for Ryan O'Hearn
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN released their top-50 candidates who could be up for grabs at the trade deadline, and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was considered to be a fit for the Texas Rangers.
O'Hearn is currently suiting up for the Baltimore Orioles but finds himself as the top first baseman on the list at No. 15 overall. Alongside the Rangers, the insiders list the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants as fits.
They also believe O'Hearn has an 85% chance of getting traded.
The 32-year-old is set to hit the open market after the season, so he would be a rental for Texas if they were to acquire the left-handed slugger.
Still, O'Hearn could be the missing piece for the Rangers, and he's starting to heat up again at just the right time. In his last 15 games, he has slashed .277/.327/.489 with two homers, 11 RBI and four walks drawn.
Texas has had some issues at first base this season, with both Jake Burger and Joc Pederson underperforming and spending time on the injured list.
Even if they do acquire O'Hearn, there is an opportunity for players to move around positions. While both Burger and O'Hearn have played primarily at first in their careers, O'Hearn has also played nearly 100 games in the outfield.
The Rangers need to address some sort of the offensive production they have struggled with at times, despite heating up in July to put themselves in the playoff picture.
Texas was five games back from first place in the AL West entering play on Wednesday. However, they are closing in on the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot, where they trail by one game.
