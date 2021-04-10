Rangers History Today: The Year Of The Amazing Emu

Today in Texas Rangers History, 'The Amazing Emu' Jim Kern, grabbed his first win of the season and sparked one of the best seasons of an Rangers reliever

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Jim Kern started a year that would go down as one of the best in Rangers relief history.

The game was on April 10, 1979, and the Rangers were opening the home portion of their schedule at Arlington Stadium. Doyle Alexander drew the start on the hill for the Rangers, but it was Kern who ended up with the victory, as the Rangers won, 5-0.

Alexander threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter, giving up just three hits and three walks, while striking out two. Kern came on in relief, throwing 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and a walk, while striking out six.

It was the start of a marvelous season for Kern, nicknamed 'The Amazing Emu.’ The Midland, Michigan, native started his career in Cleveland, where he grew into a two-time All-Star reliever before the Indians traded him to the Rangers for outfielder Bobby Bonds and pitcher Len Barker after the 1978 season.

In his first season with the Rangers, Kern threw a career-high 143 innings, pitched in a career-high 71 games, and went 13-5 with 29 saves. He also had a career-low 1.57 earned run average. Along the way, the Rangers went 83-79.

At season’s end, he earned the American League’s Rolaids Relief Man Award. Along with a third All-Star game appearance, Kern finished fourth in Cy Young voting (Baltimore’s Mike Flanagan won the award) and 11th in Most Valuable Player voting (California’s Don Baylor won the award, and Kern’s teammate, third baseman Buddy Bell, was 10th in voting).

That was the zenith of Kern’s career. He signed a five-year contract after the 1979 season, injuries hampered him starting in 1980, and the Rangers traded him after the 1981 season to the New York Mets. He ended his career where it started, making 16 appearances with Cleveland in 1986 at age 37.

But that 1979 season set the bar for the other great Rangers relievers to come.

Also on this date …

April 10, 1980: The Rangers opened the season at Arlington Stadium and beat the New York Yankees in a dramatic, 1-0, win in 12 innings in front of 33,196. The duel between Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry and Rangers pitcher Jon Matlack yielded nothing for either team. Both went nine innings and allowed a combined five hits. Sparky Lyle took the win in relief. Outfielder Mickey Rivers scored the only run of the game, giving the Rangers the win.

April 10, 1982: The Rangers spent opening day in Cleveland and won, 8-3, with Charlie Hough taking the victory. Outfielder George Wright homered and drove in three runs from the leadoff spot, while third baseman Buddy Bell homered twice and drove in three runs from the No. 3 spot in the order.

April 10, 1987: The Rangers opened the home portion of their 1987 schedule at Arlington Stadium against Milwaukee, in front of 42,415. The Rangers lost the game, 11-8, as Milwaukee scored eight runs in the first inning off Rangers starter Jose Guzman and reliever Mike Loynd. Third baseman Steve Buechele homered, shortstop Scott Fletcher had three hits and scored three runs, while outfielder Pete Incaviglia drove in three runs.

April 10, 1992: Outfielder Ruben Sierra became the fourth Rangers player to reach 1,000 hits with the team.

April 10, 2015: The Rangers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros. In front of 48,885 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Derek Holland lasted just one inning on the hill and took the loss, in what ended up being a second straight injury-marred season. First baseman Prince Fielder had three hits for the Rangers, while outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. drove in the only run, and third baseman Adrián Beltré scored the only run.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

