Rangers Monitor One of Their Top Bats Wyatt Langford As He Deals With Side Issues
Former first-round pick Wyatt Langford has been a rising star for the Texas Rangers at the plate and in the outfield. Dallas sports journalist Evan Grant reported via X (previously known as Twitter) that the left fielder will be needing examined once the team returns to Texas for tightness on the left side. Grant also announced that Langford will not be playing in Baltimore against the Orioles for their last game of the series.
Langford was drafted in 2023 to the Rangers and made his debut one year later. He’s been having a decent year, but struggling as of late.
In the past 15 games his slash is .219/.286/.344 with 20 strikeouts, 14 hits, five RBI, and two home runs. On the year he is slashing .232/.308/.421 with 60 hits, 31 RBI, 13 home runs, and 10 doubles.
Even with a recent struggle he is arguably the top hitter in their rotation. He leads in home runs (13) and stolen bases (11). He’s second-best in both runs (32) and walks (28), but also on-base and slugging percentages (.308/.421).
Texas has played him primarily at left field this season (55 games), but he has also seen 17 games of action at centerfield. In his 462 innings in left field he has 102 put outs, two assists, and one error. He totaled up 121 innings at center and was perfect- 52 chances and 52 putouts.
He only spent a little over two years playing in the Minors and it’s easy to see why the Rangers pulled him up so quick. Throughout the entirety of that career he had an OPS of 1.125 slashing .350/.470/.655 in 49 games. This included 39 walks, 31 RBI, 11 home runs and 35 stolen bases.
The Rangers are currently in a tied up series with the Orioles. They’ll get a day off to travel back home and prepare to take on the Seattle Mariners and the Orioles again (at home) to finish the month out.
Hopefully Langford won’t have to miss much time as Texas currently sits 7.5 games out of first in the American League West.
