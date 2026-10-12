If the Rangers Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

The Texas Rangers were one game away from going to the postseason for the first time since their World Series run this season. Instead, a rough final weekend sent them home. It was a weird season for the Rangers, one that left much to be desired.

One thing is for sure, if the Rangers want to return to the postseason, they need to improve their offensive production at Globe Life Field in 2027 and beyond.

Offensive Woes

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a theme for the Rangers since they won the World Series in 2023. In 2026, the Rangers posted a 103 wRC+ at home, which ranked 17th in baseball. Their wRC+ on the road ranked fifth in the sport, but was one point lower than home, with a 102 wRC+.

The disparity of home and road offensive splits show their disparity over the years. From 2024-2026, their home wRC+ is 98, which is below league average, with a .385 slugging percentage. On the road, the Rangers have a 97 wRC+ with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Rangers need to desperately add offense. Yes, Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager being injured on and off through the season makes a huge impact in the offensive woes, but that should not be an excuse. the bigger issue is the Rangers are not slugging the ball. League average slugging percentage in 2026 was .400.

The Rangers really need to improve their ability to slug. There is no doubt that the air pressure when the roof is closed at Globe Life Field is a factor in the lack of slugging. Take Brandon Nimmo, who was traded from the Mets to the Rangers in the 2025-2026 offseason for example He slugged .436 in 2025 with the Mets, and only slugged .405 in 2026. He played the exact same amount of games, 155, in both seasons, so the sample size is accurate. Yes, Nimmo is a year older, but that is a big drop, hitting 11 less home run in 2026 (14) than he did in 2025 (25).

Power Outage

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nimmo's lack of power is just one example. The Rangers as a team in 2026 hit 183 home runs this season, which is about league average. That is one of the biggest issues with the Rangers in recent seasons. They need to hit home runs, and the front office knows that, evidenced by bringing in Joc Pederson and Jake Burger, known sluggers. Except, neither one of them put up the power numbers they did prior to coming to Texas.

If the Rangers want to improve in 2027, they need to add some slug into their lineup. In that division, it would put the Rangers in a prime chance to win the division.