Are Rangers Getting Closer to Corey Seager Returning to Lineup?

Injured Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager checked the next thing off the box when it comes to his return from an injured back.

Seager did more hitting off a machine and took more ground balls at shortstop, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). But the bigger update was that he ran the bases.

That sounds small, but in the world of MLB injury rehab, running the bases is usually the next-to-last step before decisions are made. Texas is getting closer to a Seager return, but one check box remains.

Corey Seager’s Potential Return

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position players need to show they can run the bases for an obvious reason — it’s something they’ll do in a game. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Seager “felt good” after running bases before the Rangers’ series finale with the Chicago White Sox.

That makes Thursday’s scheduled off day opportune for his recovery. The team has the day off so Seager is likely to rest and recover from the rehab work the last three days. Recovery is key with injuries. The Rangers need to see him recover favorably from the work he did on Wednesday before they can move on to the final thing on the checklist — a live batting practice.

Schumaker said that could happen as early as Friday, when the Rangers begin a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Live BP usually happens well before fans get into Globe Life Field. It’s as close to live game action as the Rangers can simulate. Most live batting practice sessions simulate anywhere from two to four at-bats, depending on where the player is in the rehab process. Seager will face different types of pitches and take breaks in between simulated at-bats.

A veteran like Seager, who has two World Series MVP awards, usually does one live BP session and then takes a break the next day. Again, the recovery is key, especially with a back injury. So is ensuring that Seager can go at 100%.

If Seager goes through the live BP and gets the all clear, Schumaker said it was likely that Seager would go on a rehab assignment. In years past Seager has gone from the IL back into the Major League lineup. But earlier this season the Rangers had him go for a quick rehab start at Double-A Frisco when he was returning from his first back injury.

When he returns could also be influenced by what happens this weekend. The four-game series with Seattle is a series between the top two teams in the AL West. Depending on how it plays out, The Rangers may see more need to activate Seager and play him right away with a road trip to Tampa starting on Tuesday, followed by a three-game series at Houston that leads up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Seager’s status could heavily influence what the Rangers do. But he must check all the boxes first.