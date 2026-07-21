Why Status of Corey Seager, Cody Freeman Matters to Rangers

The Texas Rangers want Corey Seager back as soon as possible. They just want Cody Freeman healthy.

Both made progress on Monday.

Seager took another step toward returning to the field by duplicating his workout from Sunday in Atlanta, per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. It’s the next step in his progression from a back injury that has put him on the injured list twice this season.

Freeman — who has surgery for a herniated disc in his back just a few weeks ago — is heading to Arizona to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, per per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). The Rangers were set to play Monday at 8 p.m. central. The rest of the system is dark on Monday.

The progression means something for both players.

Measuring the Meaning of Latest Steps

For Seager, is the fourth day of work since he and the Rangers resumed the season on Friday in Atlanta. He’s progressed steadily from straight line running on Friday. The next day, he hit baseballs off a tee and did hitting progressions. On Sunday he took soft toss in a cage and took ground balls. Monday's workout being the same doesn't indicate a setback. It could indicate the need to build up a bit more before the next progression.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker hasn’t put a timetable on Seager, who has been on the IL since July 1. But he’ll need to progress to higher intensity hitting sessions and will likely need to pass a live batting practice, along with running the bases, before the Rangers consider what’s next. It could be a rehab assignment, or it could be activation from the IL.

He’s slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games. He’s mired in the worst slump of his career.

Freeman has had his own frustrations with injuries. He had a lumbar stress reaction in spring training that took him out of the running for an opening day roster spot. He returned to the Majors in June but didn’t stay long. In seven games he’s slashed .235/.278/.235. He went back on the IL on June 25 with the herniated disc and had surgery. He told reporters in early July that he was making quicker progress than anyone expected.

After his back injury, Freeman was on a rehab assignment for two weeks before he was activated and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Position players get seven days to rehab but it can be extended. For Freeman, once he’s healthy, he’ll likely be optioned back to Round Rock, given the play of Nicky Lopez and Justin Fosuce, unless there is an injury between now and then.

It’s good news for both players. It’s progress, just not as fast as either had hoped.