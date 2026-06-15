Rangers to Move Corey Seager to Injured List, Activate Josh Smith

The Texas Rangers are not going to take any chances with their star infielder, who has already been on the injured list once this year.

On Monday, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told reporters, including The Dallas Morning News, that shortstop Corey Seager would be placed on the 7-day injured list for concussions. In his place, the Rangers have activated Josh Smith from the injured list after he wrapped up a rehab assignment on Sunday.

Seager missed all three games of the Boston series with what Schumaker called “mild concussion symptoms” during an interview with reporters on Sunday. This stemmed from a home plate collision on Thursday in Kansas City.

Corey Seager Out, Josh Smith In

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Seager had just returned from a two-week long stint on the injured list from May 18-June 4 with lower back inflammation. When he returned, his bat started to turn around. In his first five games back, he slashed .238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI.

That fifth game is why he’s heading to the concussion list, which is a shorter duration than the more traditional 10-day IL for injured position players.

Seager collided with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen on Thursday as he tried to score a run. Seager appeared to slow a bit as he ran from second to third before he was sent by third base coach Corey Ragsdale. Seager slid awkwardly into home plate and he and Jensen collided.

Seager finished the game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, including a home run. Schumaker told reporters on Friday that Seager was dealing with some lingering rib and jaw pain.

Before going on the IL, the two-time World Series MVP was in the worst slump of his career. He was slashing .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats before he went on the IL.

Smith went on the injured list on May 5 with a right glute strain. While he was recovering, he suffered a wrist injury and then contracted viral meningitis, which derailed his recovery to late May. He started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 6 and had it transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. In eight games he slashed .250/.389/.536 with two home runs and seven RBI.

He won the second base job coming out of spring training, but his bat struggled before the injury. He slashed .217/.324/.239 with no home runs and six RBI in 31 games. Smith was not in the starting lineup on Monday. Cody Freeman was at second base while Nicky Lopez was at shortstop for Seager.