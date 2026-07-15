Rangers Grades for Every Position Group at the All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers enter the second half of the season with the lead in the American League West Division.

Texas (49-47) is 1.5 games ahead of Seattle and three games ahead of Houston. It hasn’t been a perfect first half, but the Rangers appear to be playing their best baseball with the remainder of the season ahead.

Entering the second half, there’s no position group that deserves an “A,” though some players deserve them on their own. But here’s how the Rangers grade out at each position group for the first half of the season.

Catcher

Texas Rangers catcher Elias Diaz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers started the season with a tandem of Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen. The latter was the star of the first month before his bat tailed off. He is now on the injured list. Higashioka has slugged better than Jansen (seven home runs) but is batting .220. Elias Díaz, signed after Jansen went on the IL, has been a revelation. He’s batting .279 and is better at controlling the run game than either Jansen or Higashioka.

Jansen is still a few weeks awa from returning. But if Díaz continues to play at this level the Rangers may be forced to carry three catchers — or make a DFA decision.

Grade: C

First Base

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger has played nearly every game for Texas and is slashing .240/.304/.423 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. He’s already hit as many home runs, and driven in more runs, than he did in 103 injury-marred games last season. The on-base percentage is not where Texas would like it, and he’s already struck out more than a season ago. But there’s a good chance he hits 30 home runs this season. He’s been a solid defender with two defensive runs saved.

Grade: B

Second Base

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four different Rangers have played at least 10 games at second base — Josh Smith (34), Justin Foscue (30), Nicky Lopez (26) and Ezequiel Duran (23). Smith has had the worst offensive season of the group (.230/.312/.295) but missed more than a month due to injury. He’s back at Triple-A.

Duran has played at an All-Star level this season (.270/.324/.436, 10 home runs, 50 RBI), Foscue has thrived with everyday at-bats (.286/.356/.552, seven home runs, 19 RBI) and Lopez was a brilliant in-season find (.324/.359/.378). Duran and Lopez are above-average defenders. Between the four they’ve been able to give Texas more at the position than Marcus Semien was able to a season ago.

Grade: B

Shortstop

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three players have played at least 10 games at the position, with Corey Seager leading with 51 games. He’s on the injured list for the third time and having his worst offensive season (.182/.292/.374, 10 home runs, 25 RBI). Duran (36 games) and Lopez (15 games) have also handled the position. Both have been excellent defensively in Seager’s absence. But his lack of availability, along with his production, drags the grade down a bit.

Grade: C+

Third Base

Josh Jung had a case to make the All-Star team as a reserve and he’s on track to have a career best season. He enters the second half with a slash of .298/.367/.452 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. He’s emerged as an all-field hitter and has already drawn a career-high 32 walks. He drew 30 in his All-Star season of 2023. His fielding percentage (.973) and defensive runs saved (minus-11) are way down from his career highs in 2023.

Grade: B+

Outfield

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo and manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The focus of the grade will be on the four core outfielders — Brandon Nimmo, Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna and Wyatt Langford. All have played least 40 games.

Nimmo (.263/.331/.425, nine home runs, 34 RBI) has been as advertised, a solid hitter against both right-handers and left-handers who can bat anywhere in the order. His power is down a bit from years past. Osuna (.256/.354/.299) has been great as a second-year player, though he doesn’t offer much slug. But he fits into the Rangers’ emphasis around on-base percentage.

Langford has been on the IL twice this season, but when he plays, he produces (.275/.325/.494, nine home runs, 22 RBI). There is still a chance he can put together a career-best season. Carter (.188/.302/.330, seven home runs, 22 RBI) remains problematic against left-handed pitching and his overall slash is way down. But he’s remains a plus defensive matchup and has avoided injury.

Duran has played outfielder and been an upside there. Sam Haggerty was DFA’ed in June after his hot bat in spring training didn’t translate to the regular season.

Grade: B-

Starting Rotation

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.04) and Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49) have had weird years. Their records are better than .500 but they’ve both allowed at least 16 home runs, many of them in the first inning. They’re not the only ones in the rotation to do so, either. MacKenzie Gore (5-8, 4.63), Kumar Rocker (2-8, 4.40) and Jack Leiter (3-7, 5.29) have all had issues allowing early home runs. Leiter is now on the injured list, and Cal Quantrill is the fifth starter — for now.

Aside from Leiter, the rotation has remained healthy. Eovaldi, Gore and deGrom have more than 100 strikeouts. In the majority of starts, the rotation has kept the team in the game. But there’s room for improvement after the All-Star break. They’re a group that should be more consistently dominant but hasn’t completely hindered the team’s ability to win.

Grade: C+

Bullpen

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only All-Star game out of the bullpen with closer Jacob Latz (2-1, 18 saves, 1.61). He wasn’t supposed to be the closer, but he’s emerged as the best option. Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.21) and Jakob Junis (1-1, 2.80) have been quality set-up men.

Many of the highest-used relievers have been rookies like Peyton Gray (4-0, 3.48), Gavin Collyer (1-1, 3.68) and Robby Ahlstrom (3-0, 7.07). Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11) has given the Rangers good bulk innings. Cole Winn (5-2, 5.94) has been a solid middle reliever after his IL stint.

It’s overcome injuries to Jalen Beeks, Chris Martin, Robert Garcia and Carter Baumler. The bullpen has converted 28 of 39 save chances, far better than a season ago.

Grade: B+