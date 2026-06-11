Brandon Nimmo's 107 MPH Shot Hit Friend Seth Lugo. His First Move Said Everything.

If there is anybody who represents what it means to be competitive, it is professional athletes and major league baseball players. But at the end of the day, this is just a game, and everyone is reminded of that when a scary moment comes, like the one that was seen on Wednesday night.

To set the scene, the Texas Rangers were in a duel with the Kansas City Royals, and after dropping the first game of their road trip, the Rangers were looking to bounce back, but they were locked in at one a piece in the fourth inning.

It wasn't just a clash between two American League teams, but a battle of former teammates- Brandon Nimmo and the Royals' ace, Seth Lugo. The two had played together for the New York Mets from '16 to '22.

Though it is far from unheard of for two former clubhouse mates to face off, it isn't often that fans see what happened Wednesday night in the top of the fourth, as a really nice at-bat was being compiled from both.

Scary moment...Nimmo's 106.6 MPH line drive hits Lugo in the forehead. Lugo appears to be okay but will exit.



Nimmo was visibly shaken up/concerned. He and Lugo are good friends from Mets days. After reaching first, Nimmo ran over to the mound right immediately. pic.twitter.com/mYQ5sK7KXz — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) June 11, 2026

But the sixth pitch was when Nimmo finally made contact. Unfortunately, it came off the bat at nearly 107 MPH right at Lugo's head, and that is where it landed. The ball immediately dropped, and Nimmo was one of the first to reach him on the hill.

Nimmo reached the first base bag and rounded the corner in ways that most do when turning to run towards second base, but he quickly made his way over to his friend, because no matter who they play for now, that is who they will always be.

Luckily, Lugo appears to be okay as he stood up quicker than 99% of the population. But a knot developed on the front of his forehead before he walked back to the dugout, the size of, well, a baseball.

This game ended up going to extra innings, and Texas ousted the Royals after scoring a pair of runs in the 10th. At the end of the day, however, all that matters to Nimmo is that Lugo is going to be okay.

Where the Rangers Are at This Season After This Game

Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo (24) hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even though the Rangers still are hovering right below the .500 line, they are flirting with the bottom wild card spot as the entire league has been somewhat of a dumpster fire this season. Not only are they looking at just barely scraping in, but the Rangers are looking at a division title.

There is one team in the AL West that sits above .500, the Seattle Mariners. So, the Rangers might not be where they want to be this season, but that doesn't necessarily matter because all they have to do is finish stronger than they started, and this ballclub will be playing when October rolls around.