Three Matchups That Matter as Rangers Set Lineup for Braves Opener

The Texas Rangers want to start the second half of the season the way they ended the first half — with a win.

The Rangers (49-47) have a 1.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West going into Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves (55-40), who are also front-runners in their division. Texas needs more space and it hopes to start building on its lead.

Texas won four of its final six games going into the All-Star break and all but pitcher Jacob Latz — the team’s only All-Star — was able to rest all four days. Latz recorded one out in the All-Star Game as the American League won.

The Rangers also made headlines by switching its streaming service on Wednesday. It doesn’t impact the rest of Rangers Sports Network’s broadcast outlets, which are below for reference. For audiences streaming the game, that can be found on BZZR. For those that had a Victory+ subscription, they should be able to move at no additional cost.

Rangers Baseball returns tonight, and you won’t want to miss it.



Learn how to watch Rangers Baseball on Rangers Sports Network. Visit https://t.co/7w2GMhPjrs for more info. pic.twitter.com/YOCDcfR2ok — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) July 17, 2026

Here is Friday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers. With Sale being a left-hander, it will be an interesting lineup.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 17, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Justin Foscue

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Cameron Cauley

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Friday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Braves: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Los Bravos

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11) vs. Braves LHP Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers designated hitter Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Langford: The Rangers will have the outfielder in the lineup because he’s healthy again and a good matchup against Sale (.333 batting average in three plate appearances). He returned quicker than most expected from his latest hamstring injury and played in all three games of the Houston series before the break, going 3-for-11 with a home run. He has batted over .300 for his last 30 games.

Brandon Nimmo: He has a bit more experience against Sale than other hitters because of him time in the NL when he was with the New York Mets. The left-handed hitter is batting. 286 in seven at-bats against Sale. Nimmo had a huge game against Houston on Sunday (3-for-5 with two RBI) and is batting .320 in his last seven games. His bat has perked up the past two weeks.

Josh Jung: He has never faced Sale, but he’ll get his first chance on Friday. Entering the second half of the season he is slashing .298/.367/.452 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. He has been Texas’ best hitter all season and should have been an All-Star in the eyes of some. He went 2-for-3 in his last game before the All-Star Break and is batting .304 in his last seven games. That’s an uptick from batting .241 in his last 15 games.