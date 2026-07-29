Corey Seager Does One Thing Rangers Absolutely Need to See During Injury Rehab

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager isn’t known for his desire to go to rehab assignments. But, after a month on the injured list, even he acknowledged it was necessary.

On the 10-day IL since the end of June with a back issue for the second time this season, the Rangers send Seager to Double-A Frisco on Tuesday while they were in Tampa Bay beating the Rays, 4-1. Seager went to Frisco at the start of June for two rehab games.

This time around, the hope was that Seager would be able to do things that he couldn’t replicate during three sessions of live batting practice, fielding work and baserunning over a four-game homestand.

On Tuesday he did one of those things and it was incredible.

Corey Seager Checks a Box

🚨 COREY SEAGER, ARE YOU SERIOUS? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DKaZolTtSR — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) July 29, 2026

Seager was in the field at shortstop for the RoughRiders on Tuesday and in the third inning he showed that his back may be just fine now.

He fielded a short ground ball hit to his right and fielded it backhanded with his glove. That was enough to show he could make the quick-twitch defensive movements he talked about with reporters on Sunday.

But, he didn’t stop there. He made the throw to first base, contorting his body back to his left and making an overhand throw to first base that got the runner out. It was the kind of play that showed Seager has full range of movement in the back.

Then, in the fifth inning, he hit a home run, an opposite field shot to left field.

CYA!! Corey Seager CONNECTS! 💣



B5 | FRI 2, CC 1 pic.twitter.com/qlZAO7G6Hr — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) July 29, 2026

But the way he was able to field his position was key. He needed to show he could do that without limitations physically, and that play could go a long way toward showing the Rangers that the time has arrived to activate him.

Texas hasn’t stated what the next steps were for Seager after the rehab game. He could play another with Frisco on Wednesday, take a day off to recover and then meet the team in Houston. Seager left the game after five innings, which is typical for a veteran in the first game of a rehab stint. If he plays on Wednesday, he would probably play seven innings as the next step toward playing a full game.

With less than a week before the MLB trade deadline, the Rangers are shaping up as buyers at the deadline, though it’s not clear how much Texas will spend to improve the team. Getting Seager back, healthy and in the lineup consistently would be a boost for the final two months of the season.