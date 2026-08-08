Elias Diaz Has Four Words for Rangers to Live by in AL Playoff Race

At a season-ending clip reels go, the second out in the Texas Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles is going to make the cut.

Former Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras was at first base after a leadoff single when his Orioles teammate, Christian Franklin, doubled down the right field line.

What happened next was exactly how coaches teach Little League players how to relay a ball to the plate. Right fielder Brandon Nimmo picked the ball up off the carom and hit his cutoff man, second baseman Nicky Lopez. Tavares was trucking home to try and tie the game as Lopez relayed the ball to catcher Elías Díaz, who made a forceful tag on Tavares as he tried to score.

Taveras was called out. The Orioles challenged, but the play was upheld. Closer Jacob Latz struck out the next hitter to preserve the win.

After the game, Díaz talked about the play and inadvertently built a mantra for the Rangers to live by the next two months.

Elías Díaz and a Rangers Mantra

He was asked what was on his mind at that moment with the ball coming in from Lopez and Taveras bearing down from third base.

“It’s do or die,” he said to reporters, including MLB.com. “That’s what was on my mind.”

That could easily explain what the Rangers’ season has come down to. Friday’s win pushed them back to .500 (58-58) with 46 games remaining. Texas remained 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West after they beat the San Diego Padres on the road. The Seattle Mariners (56-61) dipped to four games back but still have a chance.

The Rangers remained inside the line for the AL wild card race, clinging to the final spot with a half-game on both the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians.

Díaz has been one of the best in-season pickups for the Rangers this season. He started the season in Kansas City’s minor league system, and the Royals selected the 35-year-old’s contract in mid-April. He played 10 games before he was outrighted back and eventually opted for free agency so he could sign with Texas, which had lost Danny Jansen to an injury at the time.

Since joining the Rangers, he’s slashed .245/.270/.391 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 43 games. He’s taken the majority of catching starts alongside veteran Austin Wynns, who joined the team in July after an injury to Kyle Higashioka.

Between his productive and his inadvertent mantras, Díaz isn’t going anywhere.