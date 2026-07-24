Five Star Prospects Rangers Cannot Deal at MLB Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers hope that they're able to buy at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3. They're also hoping they don't have to give up too much in return.

Unlike three years ago when the Rangers made a run to the World Series, the farm system is not as well regarded as it was then. It isn't that Texas doesn't have talent. It just doesn't have as much of the high-end talent that allowed it to acquire Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery and Aroldis Chapman that season.

If the Rangers opt to add talent they may have to include some prospects in the bargain. MLB Pipeline recently adjusted the organization's Top 30 prospects and here are five that the Rangers absolutely cannot trade at the deadline.

Sebastian Walcott

Sebastian Walcott adds on with his second double!



T2 | FRI 6, SA 0 pic.twitter.com/3SwWVl5xhw — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) July 23, 2026

Walcott remains the organization’s No. 1 prospect and a Top 100 prospect, so it goes without saying that he shouldn’t be dealt. But if the Rangers were having a different kind of season — say 2023 — they might be tempted if they felt they were one piece away. But Texas is several pieces away and Walcott is a key piece of the future.

He’s already back from internal brace surgery and back at Double-A Frisco. He bulked up during his rehab and looks like he could be a bigger power hitter than before. He’s on a track to contribute to the Rangers next season. That’s too important to trade away.

Caden Scarborough

Scoreless frame for Caden Scarborough in the #FuturesGame! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SFd8IclPNa — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) July 12, 2026

The Rangers traded three Top 30 pitching prospects at last year's deadline for Merrill Kelly and the Rangers can't afford to do it again this season. Scarborough was a fast riser in last year's rankings and has been at or near the top of Texas prospect rankings for most of the past 12 months.

He missed some time with an injury and is 0-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts. His work last year — 2-5 with a 2.45 ERA — is a better barometer of his future trajectory with the organization. He’s too talented to trade.

Seong-Jun Kim

Seong-Jun Kim can impact the game on both sides of the ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQsqVkVvOV — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 18, 2025

The Korean high schooler is a two-way player who can play shortstop and pitch. The Rangers have another in that mold in Josh Owens, who is also among the Top 10 prospects in the organization. He was a projected first-round pick in the KBO draft before he signed with Texas.

The Rangers are giving him the chance to do both and the 19-year-old is batting .292 with the Arizona Complex League Rangers and is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA in five starts. Like Owens, he’s being eased into it. But he seems a bit further ahead of Owens, which may make him more intriguing to trade partners.

Dalton Pence

10 punchouts for Dalton Pence in the @RidersBaseball win on Thursday night!



Pence has a 0.90 ERA with 16 K’s over 2 starts in July pic.twitter.com/ALXl9qAHF0 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) July 10, 2026

Pence was a non-roster invitee at Major League spring training, and he impressed Rangers manager Skip Schumacher and the organization. A left-handed pitcher is always a hot commodity. But it's even more so with the Rangers because two of the three pitchers they traded for Kelly at the deadline were left-handers and both have debuted in the Majors.

The Rangers need to replenish that pipeline. Pence is their best chance to get a left-hander they’ve developed to the Majors in the next two years. He’s 2-3 with a 2.52 ERA and was recently promoted to Frisco.

Dylan Dreiling

Dylan Dreiling: Destroyer of Baseballs



B7 | FRI 3, SA 0 pic.twitter.com/Ke7grjGlDX — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) July 24, 2026

The former Tennessee outfielder has flourished this season and outfield-hungry trade partners may try to pry him from the Rangers. At Double-A Frisco he’s slashing .288/.366/.474 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI. He’s on the verge of a career season in the minor leagues and a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock.

He could be a part of the Rangers’ puzzle by the middle of 2027. Texas has Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo to build around, but Evan Carter's slow start to this season could lead the Rangers to give other outfielders opportunities next season. Dreiling might be best suited to take a shot.