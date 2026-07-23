The Blocked Prospect Rangers Should Acquire at MLB Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers will spend the next 10 days assessing whether they will attempt to add talent or shed talent at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

The Rangers are trying to let their play determine what they do. It's entirely possible Texas could buy and sell in a way that would give them talent to try and compete for the AL West title and allow them to build something for the future in 2027 and beyond.

Texas must look at every opportunity for talent. That's why looking at what other teams have done this season can be informative. There is a potential trade partner with a prospect who has nowhere to go who could really help the Rangers in the future.

The Prospect The Rangers Should Pursue at Deadline

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Cooper Ingle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this season the Cleveland Guardians saw an opportunity to add a Gold Glove winner behind the plate, swinging a deal with the San Francisco Giants to acquire Patrick Bailey.

His bat is suspect, but there's little debate about his defense. He's elite behind the plate and sets a pitching staff up for success. As the Guardians seek another playoff berth, that move was worth it. But it cost one of their top prospects a pathway to a Major League starting job. That’s where the Rangers could pounce.

Cooper Ingle is a Top 100 prospect per Baseball America (subscription required). The fourth-round pick from the 2023 MLB draft has already made his MLB debut, as he was called up on June 26 when the Guardians had a need for a backup. Like most rookies, he struggled and batted .095 before he returned to Triple-A Columbus.

With Columbus he’s having his best offensive season. He’s slashing .293/.421/.558 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI. Bailey is under team control for three more seasons. Austin Hedges — who played for the Rangers in 2023 — is the backup and can be had on a manageable veteran deal next year. Plus, Cleveland has two other Top 30 prospects behind the plate in Jacob Cozart and Kody Huff.

This works for the Rangers for two reasons. First, one catcher at the Major League level is under contract next season. Danny Jansen is signed through 2027. Though he’s currently on the injured list, he's good veteran depth. Kyle Higashioka and Elias Diaz are free agents after 2026.

Second, the Rangers have little in their minor league pipeline at the position. Their 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore is finally showing signs of progress, but he's only at Double-A Frisco. He likely needs one more year before he can be a true piece of the puzzle at the Major League level.

Ingle could be Jansen’s backup next year and the starter by 2028. He is in a position that is advantageous to the Rangers. His path to a starting job is blocked in Cleveland and there’s a job to be won in Texas. The Rangers just have to make it happen.