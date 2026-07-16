Three Most Likely Rangers Prospects to Be Called Up After the All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers have already taken some of their top prospects off the board when it comes to call-ups.

In just the last month, the Rangers have called up pitcher Winston Santos, infielder Cameron Cauley and pitcher Emiliano Teodo. Santos and Cauley have played. When Teodo pitches, it will be his MLB debut.

So, who’s next? Which Texas Rangers prospect could be called up for the first time during the second half of the 2026 season? Here are three options.

RHP David Davalillo

Texas Rangers pitcher David Davalillo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas called him up once this season as a taxi squad player but never used him, so he has yet to throw an MLB pitch. Right now, he’s been jumping around the system since he was demoted from Triple-A Round Rock to the Arizona Complex League Rangers in June. Since he hasn’t gone on the injured list, that usually signals he’s working on something, either mechanics or location.

If he finds it, then he’s an option. This season he’s 1-7 with a 5.94 ERA in 13 starts after he was named the Nolan Ryan Minor League Player of the Year last season with a 6-4 record and a 2.44 ERA. He is Texas’ No. 7 overall prospect and because he’s on the 40-man roster it requires much less work to get him to the Majors on a day’s notice.

OF Dylan Dreiling

Texas Rangers outfielder prospect Dylan Dreiling. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 10 prospect is gathering steam toward a call-up to Round Rock. But with Double-A Frisco he’s beginning to show that he could be ready for MLB pitching as a late-season call-up. The former Tennessee star is slashing .280/.359/.464 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. He’s on pace for a career season in the minor leagues.

Moving to the Majors from Double-A would be a jump for the second-round pick in 2024, but if the Rangers get thin in the outfield — likely due to injury — they won’t have many options internally. He’s the only Top 30 outfield prospect playing at Double-A or higher in the system. He would require a 40-man move, too.

LHP Dalton Pence

Spartanburgers pitcher Dalton Pence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Dreiling, it would take a lot for Pence to land a Major League job from Double-A. But there’s a reason the Rangers invited him to Major League spring training — he has stuff. Drafted in the 11th round in 2024 out of North Carolina, he is 2-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 80 and walked 22 in 71 innings. Batters are hitting just .202 against him. He’s risen to become he organization’s No. 13 prospect.

He would fit in as a reliever in a pinch. Texas wouldn’t want to elevate him this fast, but it has already used a handful of rookies so far this season. He may be needed late in the year.