Former Rangers Boss Bruce Bochy on Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Ballot

Bruce Bochy’s day to be considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame has finally come.

The former Texas Rangers manager — who guided the franchise to its first World Series title in the first season of his three-year stint as manager — was one of eight people selected to this year’s contemporary era ballot, released on Monday.

The class will be voted on by a panel of 16 voters and results will be released on Dec. 6. The four-time World Series winner is on stacked ballot that includes two other members of his current employer, the San Francisco Giants, where Bochy is a special advisor to president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

The Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Ballot

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year’s ballot is stacked with deserving managers and front office people. They include managers Dusty Baker, Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon, along with executives Sandy Alderson, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner and Bill White.

Baker was formerly a manager of the Giants and Sabean was formerly a general manager of the Giants.

Bochy must receive 75% of the vote to be inducted as part of the 2027 class. He has a fantastic case for election.

When Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young hired Bochy to be manager before the 2003 season, he did so because of the manager’s experience and the credibility he would bring to the organization.

In 2023 he and the Rangers won the World Series in one of the more improbable October runs in history. Texas won every road game in the postseason on their way to beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. Bochy became one of a handful of managers to win at least four World Series titles and the third manager to win a World Series title in both leagues.

Bochy was unable to get the Rangers back to the playoffs in 2024 and 2025 and finished his career with Texas with a record of 249-237. Bochy and the organization parted ways after the 2025 season when it became clear that Texas would not continue to maintain the payroll that allowed it to acquire players like Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Bochy later returned to the Giants organization, where he joined Baker in the front office as a special assistant.

The committee will take Bochy’s full managerial career into account. He should be considered among the best managers of all-time after stretches with the San Diego Padres, the Giants and the Rangers. He retired with a record of 2,252-2,266 as a manager and had the sixth-most victories in baseball history. He passed Baker and Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson during the 2025 season with the Rangers.