Corey Seager Injury Revelation Adds Context to Difficult Rangers Season

Corey Seager’s 2026 season really didn’t look like something anyone would have expected from their star shortstop.

A new piece of information adds to the mix of explanations for Seager’s unusual performance.

Texas Rangers’ president of baseball operations Chris Young revealed on Monday during an end-of-season press conference that Seager had been dealing with a bone spur in his elbow.

The injury had apparently been affecting Seager for the last few months. The treatment is still being determined, but minor surgery has not been ruled out.

The good news for Seager fans is that even if surgery is necessary, he should make a full recovery by spring training, according to Young.

This bit of information just adds yet another injury to what has become an unusually difficult season for one of Texas’ most important players.

Corey Seager Battled a Barrage of Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seager finished the 2026 campaign batting .227 with 20 home runs, 51 RBI and a .736 OPS in 102 games.

His batting average was the lowest it’s been in his career, and his OPS was certainly well below where the organization expects him to be.

The truth is, Seager just couldn’t stay healthy long enough to ever get things turned around or develop any consistency.

His first stop on the injured list in 2026 happened in May due to lower back inflammation, when he missed 19 games.

Then, he suffered a concussion in June after he collided with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen and missed another 12 games.

He returned, but it didn’t last long. His back gave him problems again and he was sent to the IL for the third time.

The last absence cost him 23 games and kept him off the MLB field until July 31.

Finally, he started looking more like himself.

After the All-Star break, Seager hit .269 with an .804 OPS, which is a stark contrast to his .182 average and .666 OPS before it.

August was good for the shortstop. He batted .284 with a .376 on-base percentage and then hit seven home runs in September.

Now, with the new injury revelation, it is clear that he was battling the entire season.

Rangers Need Seager Healthy

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The potential upcoming surgery isn’t the biggest concern for Texas.

As Young stated, the expectation is that the surgery would be minor and Seager should be ready to go when spring training rolls around.

This particular injury isn’t really the concern. The looming question is availability.

The number for 2026 was just 102. The number for 2025 was also 102. That’s how many games Seager has played in the last two seasons.

Three. That’s the number of consecutive seasons the Rangers have gone without making the postseason after they won the 2023 World Series.

There is little question about how important Seager is to this team and what he can provide when he is healthy.

Even during a frustrating 2026 campaign, his performance did improve. In fact, it improved significantly after he returned for the final two months.

In the team’s last 53 games, Seager played in 51 and also hit 10 home runs.

The offseason should be used to ensure the elbow issue doesn’t continue to plague Seager when the 2027 season starts.

Whether that means surgery is still to be determined. Either way, the new revelation helps the evaluation of Seager’s statistics.

It also provides some more evidence of just how important it is for this team to get their star shortstop healthy and back on the field in 2027.