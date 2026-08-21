How Austin Wynns’ Decision Impacts Rangers Catching Depth for Stretch Run

For the Texas Rangers the decision to designate catcher Austin Wynns for assignment was necessary.

One of their opening day catchers, Danny Jansen, was set to return from two months on the injury list with a strained right forearm. The Rangers activated him on Tuesday from the 60-day injured list, which meant they needed a spot on the 40-man roster. Wynns joined the Rangers last month when Kyle Higashioka went on the 10-day injured list.

The odds were high Wynns would be the player moved from the roster when Jansen returned. But his decision on Thursday impacts the Rangers short-term depth the rest of the way.

Austin Wynns’ Decision and Its Impact

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Alexander and catcher Danny Jansen. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team designates a player for assignment, that player must go through a waivers process. If no team clean claims that player, then he can be optioned to the minor leagues. But Wynns didn't have to accept the option because he had the service time to refuse it. He refused the option and therefore moved into free agency, per Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter).

He can re-sign with the Rangers if he wants. Outfielder Jarred Kelenic did that after he was DFA’ed earlier this season. He had the service time to become a free agent, tested the market and returned on a minor league deal. He re-joined the Rangers in the Majors last week.

But the Rangers have solid options in the outfield. It's a different story at catcher. With Higashioka still on the injured list, the Rangers are down to Jansen and Elias Diaz on the 40-man roster. Diaz signed with the Rangers in May and joined the team after Jansen went on the injured list. He’s become an integral part of the catching rotation and was the better offensive option over Wynns.

The Rangers must hope both catchers hold up. There isn't much depth at the minor league level and any of those players would need to be added to the 40-man roster, putting the Rangers in the position of having to DFA another player. The same would go with adding a veteran free agency like Wynns.

By activating Jansen on Tuesday and by DFA’ing Wynns, the Rangers are signaling that they are comfortable with Jansen’s health and believe he'll be able to get to the end of the season.

If Jansen or Diaz can't, the Rangers could be facing another need for a veteran catcher unless Higashioka, who's dealing with a flexor tendon injury, can return soon.

It's a gamble the Rangers hope they don't lose.