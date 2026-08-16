Rangers Get Encouraging Injury Updates on Jacob deGrom, Josh Jung and Danny Jansen

The injury list for the Texas Rangers has been crowded during the month of August. Sunday finally brought some good news for the organization.

Jacob deGrom played catch and left feeling good. Josh Jung has continued to test his injured calf and Danny Jansen is appearing to be getting closer to returning from his lengthy absence.

None of these reports mean that any of the three are completely cleared and ready to come back to work, but the updates are certainly positive. The Rangers need it, as they are missing several of their important players on both sides of the ball.

Jacob deGrom Takes Encouraging Step

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Degrom Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the most significant update involved pitcher deGrom.

The right-hander played catch on Sunday after an MRI on his right triceps came back with positive results. According to Shawn McFarland from the Dallas News, Manager Skip Schumaker told reporters that the throwing session “went really well.”

deGrom had to leave the game on August 13 against the Los Angeles Angels due to right triceps fatigue.

The Rangers aren’t ready to put him back on the mound, though. deGrom was said to be unlikely to make his next scheduled start on August 19, so Texas will have to adjust their rotation once again.

That situation could affect Jack Leiter.

Leiter, who has been working his way back from right ankle surgery, threw 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Round Rock on August 13. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three. The Rangers indicated he may not need another rehab start, and one could read into that it may be in regard to deGrom’s status.

Nathan Eovaldi has been sidelined due to right posterior elbow inflammation. Getting some clarity on the status of deGrom and Leiter has now become very important for the rotation.

Josh Jung Continues Making Progress

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jung took another step forward toward returning on Sunday as well.

The third baseman tested his left calf by running and could start working on a defensive progression if his calf responds well. Jung has already been hitting and throwing while working his way back from the injury that took him out in late July.

Texas placed Jung on the 10-day injured list July 25 and made it retroactive to July 22.

No firm return date has been reported, but if he continues to progress from hitting and throwing to running and then on to defensive work, he should be making his return sooner rather than later.

Danny Jansen Could Be Returning Soon

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players that got injury updates here, Jansen appears to be the closest to seeing the MLB field.

The catcher played his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and caught for seven full innings. A right forearm strain placed Jansen on the injured list in early June.

Schumaker indicated to reporters that his return could be “soon.”

If Jansen can return soon, it will be helpful to the team as Kyle Higashioka is still on the IL due to a right flexor strain.

Make no mistake, the Rangers are not suddenly healthy. They still have several important players on the dreaded IL, but Sunday’s updates are showing some progress, and that is something the Rangers have been lacking from the IL.