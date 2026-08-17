What Texas Rangers Could Do Next with Three Injured Veterans

The Texas Rangers are coming off a disappointing road trip but at least they get a day off on Monday.

That allows them to rest up and get ready for six games at home against teams that have losing records, the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The Rangers are unlikely to be happy to see the Angels again after losing three out of four in Anaheim last week.

On Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported three injury updates on Jacob deGrom, Josh Jung and Danny Jansen. With the Rangers set to resume the season on Tuesday, here's what they could do next with those three players.

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom.. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that deGrom played catch on Sunday that it went “really well.” What happens next remains to be seen. deGrom left his start on Thursday after two innings with right triceps fatigue. Playing catch on Sunday keeps him on schedule but will he make his next start?

On normal rest deGrom could make his next start on Tuesday due to the off day. But the off day also allows the Rangers to back up their rotation and give everyone an extra day of rest. Therefore, deGrom could pitch on Wednesday. That's assuming he's ready. The extra day of rest could help but it doesn't guarantee a start.

The Rangers have not moved him to the injured list three days after his injury was first reported. MLB teams can back a date in injury on the injured list up to three days. The fact that Texas is now more than three days removed from the injury gives a glimmer of hope that he could do something for them this week. But the likelihood remains low given the type of injury.

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third baseman ran on Sunday, according to Schumaker. It's a small step for Jung, who hasn't done many baseball activities for more than a week due to his strained left calf.

The next step, assuming he has no setbacks, is a defensive progression to further test the injury. Given how long he's been away he'll need at least one live batting practice and perhaps a rehab assignment of one or two games before the Rangers activate him.

Shortstop Corey Seager missed a month with his second back injury and went through a similar progression. The Rangers will be patient, but if Jung is going through a live BP by the end of the homestand that would be great progress toward a return by the end of the month.

Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen, right. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schumaker said that Jansen could be ‘ready soon” to return to the Majors. He spent the week with Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment and played in five games. He batted 333 with an RBI. More importantly, he played behind the plate without issues. He never played a full game at catcher, but he was close by the end of the week.

Jansen has been out for two months with a strained right forearm, an injury that at one point Texas was concerned would keep him out for the entire season. Position players usually get seven days to rehab an injury, and Jansen started his rehab on Tuesday.

Texas could extend the rehab, but Jansen would have to agree. It's more likely Texas will activate him before Tuesday's game with Washington and designate Austin Wynns for assignment. Elias Diaz has won himself playing time with Jansen and Kyle Higashioka on the IL. Wynns will be the odd man out as it’s unlikely the Rangers will keep three catchers. Wynns cannot be optioned.