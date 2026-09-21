How Rangers Should Set Starting Rotation for Final Playoff Push

The margins are small for the Texas Rangers. But at least the margins are in their favor for the first time in nearly two months.

The Rangers (78-78) have a one-game lead over the Houston Astros with six games remaining. Texas will host the New York Mets for three games starting on Tuesday and the Rangers are 44-34 at home and 4-2 on this homestand. The Astros are on the road for the final six games and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

With control of their destiny the Rangers must balance winning the division with setting a rotation for an AL wild card series that would start on Tuesday after the regular season ends. When and if the Rangers clinch is part of the equation. So is the injury to Cal Quantrill, who is on the injured list. The Rangers will need to cover one more start. Plus, the day off gives Texas a chance to reset the rotation a bit if it wants.

Here is how the Rangers should set their rotation for the final six games.

Tuesday: MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKenzie Gore started on Wednesday against Boston and by starting him on Tuesday it does two things for Texas. It keeps him in line to start on Sunday in Minnesota if Texas needs to clinch that day. It also gives Gore additional rest if the Rangers don’t need him for a clincher but need him to start Game 1 of a wild card series. Texas announced Gore as the starter for Tuesday's game on Monday.

He went four innings in his last start but only allowed two hits and three runs.

Wednesday: Tyler Alexander, then Cody Bradford

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Alexander. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers used Tyler Alexander as an opener on Thursday against Boston and then brought in Cody Bradford afterward. The pair combined for 5.1 innings and allowed three hits and no runs. Texas should do the same thing. Alexander has been fantastic as an opener and while he’s valuable in leverage situations, Texas needs to do what works now to clinch the playoff berth. And this works.

Thursday: Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers could use Alexander as the opener in front Rocker, which they’ve done three times this season. But Rocker has been good enough at home to trust with the start without an opener. He threw on Friday against Toronto and gave up three hits and one run in 4.1 innings.

There is potential for this to be a huge game for the Rangers. Thursday is the earliest they could clinch a playoff berth.

Friday: Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Quantrill’s spot in the rotation and the day off Monday gives the Rangers a chance to tweak things if they wish. Some of this will come down to where the playoff race stands. If the Rangers need to clinch on Friday in Minnesota, they could start Jacob deGrom — who threw on Sunday — on normal rest.

It would also set deGrom up to pitch Game 2 of a possible AL wild card series the following Wednesday.

If the Rangers have clinched by this point, they could hand the ball to a different starter or go to a bullpen game.

Saturday: Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers can’t circle back to Gore until Sunday, and they would only do so if needed. The Rangers start Eovaldi here for a couple of reasons. First, he’s built up enough to pitch four or five innings and then hand it to the bullpen. Second, it still allows him to be available for a potential Game 3 of a wild card series the following Thursday.

Again, if the Rangers have clinched by this point, they can do several things differently. The earlier they clinch the more options they have.

Sunday: MacKenzie Gore or Bullpen Game

The math is simple here. If the Rangers need to win to clinch the playoff berth, then Gore goes. If they don’t then Texas pitches what it has left to save the rotation for the postseason.