How Sebastian Walcott Wrapped up Impressive Rangers Minor League Season

The Texas Rangers didn’t want their top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, to leave any meat on the bone in a truncated 2026 season.

After the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders had their season end on Friday in the Texas League playoffs, the Rangers opted to promote Walcott to Triple-A Round Rock, which was wrapping up the regular season, to play in their final two games in an attempt to get him a few more at-bats.

The 20-year-old Bahamas native ended up getting eight turns at the plate as he went 2-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts. That should bring his regular season to an end in the minor leagues. What’s next is up for debate.

Sebastian Walcott’s Next Step

MLB's No. 9 prospect Sebastian Walcott (@Rangers) legs out his first Triple-A hit for the @RRExpress! pic.twitter.com/QWYEaVvU7a — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 20, 2026

What appears to be clear is that the Rangers don’t have any intention of promoting him to the Majors for the stretch run. If Texas did that, it would have to put him on the 40-man roster. That’s a problem this offseason.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The owners will lock out the players if the two sides don’t agree on a new deal by Dec. 1. If the Rangers call Walcott up now, his progress would be stunted as he would have no team to play for.

By keeping him in the minors and off the 40-man roster, he can play in 2027 for an affiliate as that CBA doesn’t expire until after the 2027 season. The best thing for his future is keeping him in the minor leagues.

As for the offseason, the Rangers could change their minds and send him to the Arizona Fall League. He wasn’t on the original assignment list. Texas could also send him to the Dominican Winter League, which would allow him to face pitchers that have MLB experience. Texas could also decide to let him rest this offseason.

Walcott missed the first half of the season after he had ternal brace surgery for the UCL in his right elbow in February. He returned at the All-Star break and was able to hit and spent most of the season at Round Rock. He put on muscle while rehabbing and it showed in his production in just 37 games. He slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

In the Texas League playoffs, he slashed .364/.533/.636 for the three-game series and notably had four steals.