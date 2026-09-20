Rangers Magic Number Returns After Taking American League West Lead

The Texas Rangers have been trying to claw their way back to the top of the American League West. Well, on Saturday it happened.

The Rangers (78-77) got a solo home run from Josh Jung in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, built on the lead with a two-run second inning and then tacked on three more in the sixth inning. Catcher Danny Jansen had a double, as did Wyatt Langford.

The Rangers lost starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning to right lat tightness, which tested the bullpen. But Jordan Montgomery posted 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball, which set up Nathan Eovaldi, Robert Garcia, Chase Silseth and the rest of the bullpen to protect the lead.

While the Rangers were beating the Blue Jays, 6-2, the Houston Astros (77-78) were falling to the Atlanta Braves, 6-3. It was a momentous day for the Rangers. They tied for the AL West lead twice in three days this week.

Now, the lead is theirs. Sole possession with seven games left. Guess what their magic number is now?

Rangers AL West Magic Number

6-1 in our last 7, Latz and the lads are rollin'! pic.twitter.com/34BeMGuZxP — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 20, 2026

With the Rangers’ win, and the Astros’ loss, the Rangers now have a magic number of seven to clinch a playoff berth. Now that Texas leads the AL West by itself, that magic number is a combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses.

The last time the Rangers had any solo lead in the AL West was on Aug. 24 when they led the division by one-half game. The last time the Rangers led the division by one game was on July 29 when they were Tampa Bay. By the end of that week — which ended with being swept by the Astros — they were 2.5 games back.

Texas is also over .500 for the first time since Aug. 10 when they won a game at the Los Angeles Angels. They lost the next game and fell below .500 for a month but reached .500 several times between then and Saturday.

Texas has one more game with Toronto before it gets a day off on Monday. The Rangers then have a three-game series at home with the New York Mets. So far, the Rangers are 4-1 on this nine-game homestand and are one of baseball’s best home teams.

The Astros have one more game against the Braves on Sunday as they to avoid being swept. Houston also gets a day off on Monday, but they hit the road for two games at Seattle and four at the Athletics. The Rangers end the season at Minnesota.

The race isn’t over for the Rangers or the Astros. But Texas finally has control again — for at least a day.