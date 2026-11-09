How Texas Rangers Could Find a Valuable Relief Option on a Budget

Last year the Texas Rangers had to put together a bullpen on a budget. What else is new?

President of baseball operations Chris Young has been doing it for a few years now. Young and his front office has a good track record when it comes to finding good options without spending much money.

Last offseason the big find was left-hander Tyler Alexander, who had a career-high in appearances, filled multiple roles and made less than $2 million. The Rangers signed Jakob Junis to a one-year, $4 million deal with a mutual option that neither side exercised. But he filled out nicely as a right-handed set-up man.

Texas found left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks in March and signed him to a $1.6 million deal and he was effective until he hurt his arm and was shut down in July.

Those were the significant finds. Three quality relief arms for less than $8 million. Young will have to work that magic again in 2027.

Why Rangers Can Find Cheap Relief Options

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, Young doesn’t have the option to spend much. He expects a flat payroll in 2027. Texas had a payroll of about $190 million. Looking ahead to 2027, the Rangers have $120 million in guaranteed money, $38.5 million in expected salary arbitration and $11.37 million set aside for controllable players for a total of $170 million. That’s before free agent moves.

The Rangers have a profile for relievers on the cheap. They want strike throwers with high chase rates and multiple pitches in their arsenal. They also want relievers that can pitch in multiple roles and can throw more than an inning. If there’s good news, there are some holdover options in Jacob Latz, Cole Winn, Robby Ahlstrom, Robert Garcia and Gavin Collyer.

The Rangers claimed veteran Jose Butto last week and have Michel Otanez on the 40-man. Plus, there’s Chase Silseth and Adam Macko, who were acquired in trades.

Young doesn't have to spend as much time looking for veteran arms this offseason. But it doesn't mean he shouldn't try. It just means that, as in years past, he won't be able to shop at the top of the market. He'll have to find pitchers that fit his profile and will come on the cheap. He also needs players willing to sign a deal before an impending lockout if a new collective bargaining agreement is not reached by December.

That means the Rangers are looking at relievers like Milwaukee’s JoJo Romero, a left-hander who just won a World Series ring and works as a set-up man with high success rates against right-handed pitchers. Another lefty, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Vesia, are quality relievers. Both were listed as Tier 3 relievers by MLB.com. Even those two may be out of Texas’ price range.

Re-signing Alexander is an option. Former Rangers lefty Brock Burke had a solid season and is available. Jonathan Loaisiga is a quality right-hander who had a 2.42 ERA last season.

These are the types of options Texas will shop for this offseason. The Rangers’ track record suggests they can repeat their success with bargain relievers in 2027.