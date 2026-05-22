How to Watch Jacob deGrom, Rangers Take on Angels: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers enter their three-game series with the Los Angeles with some serious offensive momentum for once.

The Rangers (24-25) have scored nearly 30 runs in their last four games and gone 3-1, dating back to Sunday’s win over Houston. Along the way the Rangers have shut teams out twice and rallied to win a game in the ninth inning for the second time this season as they exited Colorado on Wednesday.

Texas is still in second place in the AL West, but they remain in striking distance of the top of the standings, currently held by the Athletics.

The Rangers open a homestand against on Monday at Globe Life Field as they begin a four-game series with the Houston Astros on Labor Day. After that, the Rangers close out May with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 8:38 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: Rangers: CW33; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02) vs. Angels: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18)

deGrom lost his last start when he faced the Houston Astros as he gave up five hits and four earned runs in six innings. It was just the second time in his career that he allowed four home runs in a game.

He enters the game leading the Majors in strikeout to walk ratio. He’s fanned 61 and walked eight this season. Batters are hitting just .201 against him. But home runs remain an issue. He’s given up 10 in nine starts after allowing 26 in 30 starts last season. It’s the one concern about an otherwise sharp start to the season for the right-hander, who could use more run support.

The Angels acquired Rodriguez in a trade from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. He landed on the injured list to start the season with right shoulder inflammation. He was activated earlier this week and made his first appearance with the Halos against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 3.2 innings, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs. He struck out four and walked four.

The Rangers may be catching him at the right time. The native Texan is still getting sharp. When the former first-round pick made his MLB debut in 2023 he did it at Globe Life Field with Baltimore. He missed the 2025 season after elbow debridement surgery at the end of the 2024 season.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).