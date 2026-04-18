How to Watch Nathan Eovaldi's Next Rangers Start: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers go into Saturday’s game with the Seattle Mariners seeking to maintain their slim lead in the American League West.

The Rangers (11-9) beat the Mariners (8-13), 5-0, in Friday’s opener, which was Texas’ 10th win in Seattle since the start of the 2020 season. The victory kept Texas a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the division. Meanwhile, Seattle fell 3.5 games back of Texas. But, given how the Mariners have dominated the Rangers at home historically, there is still a chance for Seattle to cut into the lead.

Texas had 15 hits in Friday’s game, with Wyatt Langford, Jake Burger and Josh Jung each had hits in Friday’s game. The Rangers hope that offensive surge continues into Saturday’s game.

Sunday’s finale will feature left-hander MacKenzie Gore for the Rangers against right-hander Bryan Woo for the Mariners.

Texas is getting closer to coming home for the rest of April. The series with Seattle ends on Sunday. After an off day on Monday, the Rangers host the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Athletics and the New York Yankees in consecutive three-game series before they travel to Detroit to start the month of May.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Time: 6:15 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: Rangers: Fox. Mariners: Fox

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40) vs. Mariners: RHP George Kirby (2-2, 3.25)

Eovaldi season can be summed up in two pitching lines:

First two starts: 0-2, 11.42 ERA, 8.2 IP, 16 H, 11 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Last two starts: 2-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 14 K, 4 BB

Yes, Eovaldi has figured it out and that’s good news for the Rangers, who have slotted him behind deGrom in the rotation and need their right-hander to give him the reliable six or seven innings they’re used to getting. He’s the only starting pitcher in the rotation that has been involved in his decisions so far this season. When he faced the Mariners and Kirby last week in Arlington, he allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings to claim the win. He struck out seven and walked two.

Kirby has also been involved in all four of his decisions this year and he took the loss when he faced Eovaldi and the Rangers last week. But Kirby was exceptional. He threw eight innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs as he struck out four and walked none. He’s gone at least six innings in each start this season and has thrown at least 90 pitches in three of those starts. He’s durable and he’s hard to chase off.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).