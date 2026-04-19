Rangers, MacKenzie Gore Chase Series Win vs. Mariners: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners meet for the final time until July when they play the last game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

The Rangers (11-10) are coming off a loss to the Mariners on Saturday night, which was their first loss to the M’s this season. A win on Sunday would give Texas a 5-1 record against Seattle before their season series is put on pause until a four-game set in Arlington in July. Then, they meet one last time in Seattle in September.

After Sunday's game, the Rangers get a much needed off day. The Rangers get nine games in nine days at home, beginning with Tuesday's three-game showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rangers haven't set their pitching probables, but if Texas sticks to schedule, then Kumar Rocker will get Tuesday’s opener, followed by Jack Leiter and then Jacob deGrom.

The Pirates haven't set their probables, either. But assuming the Pirates stick to their schedule, National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes would start Thursday's game on normal rest against deGrom.

After the Pirates series the Rangers host the Athletics for three games, followed by a three-game series with the New York Yankees. Then Texas hits the road again to begin the month of May against the Detroit Tigers in Motown.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

2 homers in 3 games for @josh6jung!



Tune in on @1053thefan 📻 pic.twitter.com/WWp85r6uNA — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 19, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Mariners: Mariners.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.00) vs. Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (0-2, 2.16)

Gore experienced his first real speed bump as a Rangers starter against the Athletics earlier this week. He posted his shortest outing of the season, going 4.2 innings. For the first time this season walks were a real problem for the lefty, as he issued six free passes to Athletics batters. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out five as he threw 94 pitches.

He’s been hard to hit so far. In his four starts he has struck out 21 hitters, and he hasn't allowed a single lineup to bat better than .190 against him. If he can get into the sixth inning and avoid the walks, he gives Texas a chance to win.

Woo has been the definition of a hard-luck starter for the Mariners. How else to explain a pitcher with an 0-2 record with a 2.16 ERA who averages more than six innings per start? He has struck out 20 and walked five.

The Rangers chased him off after five innings in their previous meeting, but he only allowed five hits and one earned run as he walked two and struck out two. He's proven capable of pitching into the seventh inning at a time of year when many starting pitchers struggle to get that kind of length. He just needs more offensive support.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).