How to Watch Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers Wrap Up Astros Series: TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros for the final time in their four-game series on Thursday and there is one important question that must be answered.

Can Nathan Eovaldi be the one Rangers starting pitcher to not give up a home run to Yordan Alvarez?

The Astros slugger has been lethal in this series. He's hit five home runs in three games, including at least one home run off each Rangers starting pitcher — Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter and Jacob deGrom.

In the case of both Rocker and deGrom, they threw good pitches. Alvarez, who should be in the MVP conversation in the American League, reached down and got both pitches low in the strike zone.

The Rangers are clamoring for a day off, but they won't get one for another week. Texas hosts Kansas City on Friday in a three-game series that ends on Sunday. After that, the Rangers hop on a plane and head to St. Louis for a three-game series with the Cardinals. Next Thursday, the Rangers get their first off day in two weeks. They'll need it.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-5, 3.65) vs. Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (6-1, 1.32)

Eovaldi is doing what he does every May with the Rangers — dominate. In his three starts in May he is 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA as he has struck out 22 and walked four in 22 innings. After struggling through March and April, the right-hander seems to have found his equilibrium and is pitching like Texas needs him to pitch if they hope to dig out of this hole in the American League West. He won his last start against Houston, a seven-inning five-hitter.

Arrighetti Is a worthy adversary. After starting the season in the minor leagues, he was promoted in April and through seven starts his 1.32 ERA is one of the 10 best ERAs in Astros history after the first seven starts of a season. He has struck out 40 and walked at 25 in 41 innings and batters are hitting just .169 against them. For a beleaguered rotation that has been dealing with injuries almost since the beginning of the season, his emergence as a stopgap ace has been critical.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain).