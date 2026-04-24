How to Watch Rangers City Connect Uniforms Debut: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers start a three-game series with the Athletics on Friday and debut their new City Connect uniforms for 2026.

Unveiled earlier this month, the jerseys are designed to recognize the state of Texas’s Hispanic heritage and will be worn every Friday home game, along with select theme nights. The jerseys and hats also bring red back into the Rangers’ uniform rotation. Texas last wore red on a regular basis in 2023, when they wore their red “Texas” jerseys.

Fresh wallpapers to get you ready for Friday's City Connect debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NJLW4zt4YD — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2026

The Rangers (13-12) and the Athletics (13-12) are in a tie for first place in the AL West going into the series. The two teams were in a tie for the lead in the division when they met for four games in Sacramento last week, a series that ended in a 2-2 draw.

After the A’s leave town on Sunday, the New York Yankees arrive on Monday for a three-game series. Texas gets a day off the last day of April to travel to Detroit to start a three-game set with the Tigers on May 1.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: CW33 (over-the-air in non-DFW markets; check here for listings); Athletics: NBC Sports California

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 5.06) vs. Athletics: RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 6.20)

When Eovaldi faced the Athletics last week in Sacramento he was on his game. He threw seven shutout innings, his longest outing of the season so far, and gave up three hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

That was his second win in back-to-back starts in which he recorded a win during which he looked like the pitcher who has been a co-ace with Jacob deGrom. But, in his first two starts he was 0-23 with an 11.42 ERA. In his start after the Athletics, he allowed eight hits and four runs (two earned) in a loss to Seattle. He’s been involved in all five decisions this year. He’s coming up on his best time of the year — the month of May — when he tends to shine.

Severino faced the Rangers last week and he went six innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs as he took the loss. He struck out seven and walked three. He’s giving up runs. In five starts he’s allowed at least two runs in each start, and he’s given up four or more in three of them. His opponent batting average has gone up steadily each start, too. He’s coming off a start in which he gave up five hits and five earned runs to the Chicago White Sox. He’s a pitcher the Rangers should try and pounce on early.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Carter Baumler (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).