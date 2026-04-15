Rangers Seek Bounce-Back Win Over Athletics: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers will try to string together a third straight win as they face the Athletics on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

The Rangers (9-8) fell to the Athletics (9-8), 2-1, on Tuesday night. Starter MacKenzie Gore gave up six walks for the first time since July of last season. The two teams combined for eight hits and the Rangers scored their only run on a hit by Jake Burger, who slammed two home runs on Monday.

Plus, Texas may know soon about the status of reliever Luis Curvelo, who left Tuesday’s game with an apparent army injury after he threw a wild pitch 10 feet behind the left side of the batter’s box.

After Wednesday’s game, the Rangers have one last game in Sacramento before they head to Seattle to take on the Mariners for a three-game series. Texas has the rotation set perfectly, with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovalid and MacKenzie Gore. After that series, Texas gets an off day to return home to being a six-game homestand on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 4.50) vs. Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.27)

Rocker hasn't given the Rangers much length, but he's been effective in his two starts this season. In his debut against Cincinnati he went five innings, allowed six hits and two earned runs as he struck out three and walked one. He took the loss because the Rangers had trouble scoring runs that entire series.

In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, he also went five innings, but allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks against five strikeouts. He ended up with a no-decision. Now the Rangers want that same effectiveness and maybe an inning or two more out of the right-hander.

Ginn is making his second start after beginning the season in the bullpen for the Athletics. In his start against the Mets last week, he gave up just one hit and no runs in four innings, as he struck out four and walked one. In the three games before that, he came on in relief and was actually less effective. While he doesn't have a decision, he's thrown 11 innings, struck out eight and walked three in four appearances.

Rangers Lineup

The Rangers lineup will be posted here approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).