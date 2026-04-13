Nathan Eovaldi Leads Rangers into Athletics Opener: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are 15 games into the season, and they’re tied for the lead in the American League West. Who they’re tied with is a surprise.

The Rangers (8-7) are heading to Sacramento to face the Athletics (8-7) in a four-game series that matches up the two teams that lead the division. They’re also the only two teams in the division that have a winning record.

Texas is coming off a three-games series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which the Rangers only won one game of the three in the series. But that win was on Sunday and Texas can carry that momentum into Sacramento.

The Athletics are the hotter team right now, as they’ve won seven of their last 10 games but they’re just 2-1 at home. This is just the Athletics’ second series in Sacramento this season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager high fives left fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 7.98) vs. Athletics: RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 5.40)

Eovaldi put together his best start of 2026 against Seattle last week, as he claimed his first victory. In six innings he allowed six hits and two earned runs as he struck out seven and walked two. His ERA remains high because in his first two starts he was unable to get out of the fifth inning and he allowed 11 earned runs. The difference between the Seattle game and his previous two starts was that the first two starts were on the road. It’s time for Eovaldi to take what he did against Seattle and take it on the road.

Severino is coming off a five-inning start against his former team, the New York Yankees, during which he allowed four hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven, but he walked five. The walks have been an issue early this season. He’s given up at least three walks in each of his first three starts, which comes to one walk per inning pitched. He’s fortunate that he’s limiting his hits. He’s given up just 11 hits in nearly 14 innings of work.

Rangers Lineup

The Rangers lineup will be posted here approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).