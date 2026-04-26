How To Watch Rangers, Kumar Rocker vs. Athletics: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are, once again, tied for the lead in the American League West with the Athletics.

But, after Sunday, one of them will have the lead as they wrap up their three-games series at Globe Life Field with an afternoon getaway game for the Athletics.

Kumar Rocker will make his second start of the homestand and shooting for his second straight win. Texas (14-13) beat the Athletics (14-13), 4-3, on Saturday with a two-run go-ahead home run from Josh Jung.

When the Athletics leave town, the New York Yankees roll in for a three-game series that starts on Monday and wraps up the nine-game homestand. Following that, the Rangers have a on off-day on Thursday to travel to Detroit to begin a three-game series with the Tigers, followed by a trip to New York to face the Yankees.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Athletics: NBC Sports California

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (1-1, 3.48) vs. Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.74)

Rocker’s numbers have always been good at Globe Life Field so chances are he’ll give the Rangers a good start. In two games at home, he is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA with eight strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings. That includes his last start to open the homestand against Pittsburgh. He threw his first quality start of the season, going six innings and allowing four hits. He gave up one earned run, one walk and struck out five. That included his no-decision at the Athletics during the last road trip.

It’s highly likely that he’ll make his next start on the upcoming road trip at Detroit. That will be his chance to turn things around away from Globe Life Field. He has started two road games, with a pair of no-decisions. He has a 4.66 ERA and has struck out 11 and walked six in 9.2 innings.

Ginn took a no-decision in his start against the Rangers in their first meeting of the season. In that game he gave up only two hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. He walked four and struck out three. He’s been much better away from Sacramento. In three games (two starts), he doesn’t have a decision but has a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings. He has 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Carter Baumler (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).