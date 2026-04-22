Rangers Notes: Kumar Rocker Throws Gem, Evan Carter Robs Pirates of Home Run

The Texas Rangers got their nine-game homestand off to a great start with a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (12-11) didn’t hit a home run, but they cobbled together five runs on eight hits, including a three-run fifth inning that put the game away.

Every Rangers starter except for leadoff man Brandon Nimmo got on base. Ezequiel Duran, who entered the game for Wyatt Langford, also had a hit.

Kumar Rocker’s Gem

The Rangers right-hander threw his best game of the season so far and gave Texas its sixth quality start of the year. He pitched six innings for the first time this year, allowed four hits, gave up one earned run and one walk as he struck out five. He threw 88 pitches, 55 of which were strikes and tossed five scoreless innings after allowing a run in the first inning.

He did it with heavy use of his slider (39%) and his sinker (35%), falling in line with his season averages. He also induced 10 ground ball outs.

The Rangers will take that every fifth day.

Evan Carter’s Web Gem

The Rangers want Carter available every day. They also want him in center field because he can do things like this.

That was not only an incredible catch it was an important catch. It robbed the Pirates of a three-run home run and preserved a 2-1 Texas lead, one that the Rangers extended to 5-1 in the bottom half of that inning.

It was a game-changing catch. Carter also had an RBI single and drew a walk.

Robert Garcia, Carter Baumler Updates

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told reporters on Tuesday, including DLLS’s Jeff Wilson, that reliever Robert Garcia was still dealing with left shoulder inflammation. Before Tuesday’s game, he was potentially available, but the Rangers didn’t pitch him. MLB.com reported he was examined by team doctors on Monday after Texas got back from the road trip. He did not pitch on Monday.

Any IL stint for Garcia can be backdated up to three days from his initial injury disclosure. Since this was discovered during the road trip, the Rangers could be forced into a decision if the shoulder doesn’t respond.

Reliever Carter Baumler threw a bullpen in Arizona last weekend, per The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland. (subscription required). A minor league rehab assignment is next, though it’s not clear when that will start. The right-hander has been out since April 5 with a right intercostal strain. He is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list.

Figuring Out Josh Jung’s Road Trip

Whether you like or dislike analytics and all the statistics in baseball, there really is a number to explain just about everything.

Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler went deep to find this statistic that showed just how choosy Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was during the recent 10-game road trip.

Josh Jung is coming off of an AWESOME road trip.



One reason why? His chase rate within the first 3 pitches of an at-bat improved drastically



March 26-April 8: 48.8%

April 10-April 19: 24.1% — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 21, 2026

A choosier hitter is, usually, a better hitter.

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Former Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley was back in Globe Life Field for the first time since joining the Pirates coaching staff. He was recognized during the game.

Going up on a Tony Tuesday!



Good to see you, @CoachTBeasley. pic.twitter.com/tl6CK4tZLb — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2026

Josh Smith’s Defensive Gem

Josh Smith is off to a bad start defensively. His work on this play softens some of that blow.