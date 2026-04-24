How to Watch Wrexham in the US—Streaming and TV Guide

The buzz surrounding Wrexham is reaching a fever pitch not just in North Wales, but across the United States as well.

The Red Dragons, who gained millions of new fans across the pond from the success of docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, are eyeing a record fourth consecutive promotion as the 2025–26 season reaches its climax.

Phil Parkinson’s men are pushing for a spot in the Championship playoffs with the hopes of eventually competing at Wembley Stadium for the chance to play in the Premier League, a feat that sounded laughable when co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac took over the National League-stuck team in 2021.

Fast forward five years later and Wrexham continue to shock the world, gaining more and more fans along the way. Supporters will not want to miss a second of the must-see run-in ahead, and fortunately, those in the United States can watch every moment.

How to Watch Wrexham Games in the USA

Wrexham have dreams of playing in the Premier League one day. | Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fans in the United States can tune in to Wrexham games on Paramount+. The streaming platform holds all the rights to the EFL Championship, which makes it the home of the Red Dragons.

Subscribers not only get access to all of Wrexham’s league matches, but also every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League clash as well. Plus, Paramount+ is the home of the Carabao Cup.

The other option for American viewers is Wrexham’s iFollow platform. Fans can purchase video and audio passes each month to access all the action unfolding in the U.K.

Are Wrexham Games Free to Watch in the USA?

Wrexham games are available to watch on Paramount+. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

No, there is no way to watch Wrexham in the United States without paying for a subscription to either Paramount+ or iFollow. Neither platform offers a free trial.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month, with a 50% off option offered to students for the first 12 months. The most expensive plan available, which comes with no ads, costs $13.99 per month.

Those interested in iFollow must pay $33 per month for an active subscription.

Where to Watch Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham became a fan-favorite in the United States. | Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Fans interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the oldest club in Wales can binge Welcome to Wrexham, which recently was renewed for three more seasons. The docuseries is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+.

Seasons one through four are already live, and season five drops on May 14. The show pulls back the curtain on Wrexham the team, as well as the city, along with the people that make both so captivating.

The latest season tracks the Red Dragons’ return to the Championship for the first time in 43 years, and a spot in the playoffs—and possible the Premier League—would be a storybook ending to an already unprecedented season of soccer.

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