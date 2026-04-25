Rangers Seek Victory over Athletics: How to Watch, TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers couldn’t have asked for a worse start to their three-game series with the Athletics as they lost, 8-1, on Friday night.

Nathan Eovaldi gave up four home runs, including three home runs in one inning for just the fourth time in his career. The Rangers were only able to muster a run against Athletics starter Luis Severino and the bullpen.

But that's the great thing about baseball, there's usually another game the next day. The Rangers (13-13) can tie the Athletics (14-12) for the AL West lead with a win.

Texas has one more game with the Athletics on Sunday before the host the New York Yankees for a three-game series that starts on Monday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Athletics: NBC Sports California

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.15) vs. Athletics: LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 3.34)

Gore has lost his last two starts. Against the Athletics last week, walks were the issue. He gave up six free passes but only allowed three hits and two earned runs. But, because of the walks he only went 4.2 innings. Then, last weekend against Seattle, he went five innings but allowed seven hits and five earned runs. The issue was home runs — he allowed three.

Before that, he won two of his first three starts, struck out 27 and allowed just five earned runs. He also got into the fifth inning in two of those games and six innings in the other. The key for Gore is to limit the walks and stay away from allowing the home runs. The Athletics have the power to make him pay for a poorly located pitch.

Springs faced the Rangers last week and was excellent, as he gave up three hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two as he claimed the win. But, in his last start against the Chicago White Sox he was torched. He gave up nine hits and seven earned runs in five innings. He also allowed four home runs. So which Springs is going to show up on Saturday? Likely the one that faced the Rangers. He didn’t allow more than two earned runs in any of his first four starts.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Carter Baumler (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).