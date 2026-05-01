How to Watch Rangers Open Tigers Series in Detroit: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are back on the road for a six-game road trip that starts on Friday evening at the Detroit Tigers.

The Rangers (15-16) are coming off a 4-5 homestand that saw it slide out of a share for the AL West lead and fall behind the Athletics, but only by less than two games. The race remains close, but Texas has yet to get itself out of a run that hasn’t seen them get too far away from the .500 mark entering May.

The Tigers (16-16) are in the same boat, but Detroit overcame an awful start to the season to get hot in mid-April and climb back into the race in the AL Central division. The Tigers have their eyes on winning the division after reaching the playoffs as an AL wild card team each of the past two seasons. The Rangers are seeking their first playoff berth since winning the 2023 World Series.

After the Tigers series ends on Sunday, the Rangers get a day off on Monday to travel to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees that starts on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 5:40 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Tigers: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35) vs. Tigers: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33)

Gore is coming off a start in which he threw more than 100 pitches but was only able to get through five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics. He gave up six hits, three earned runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Along with not giving the Rangers enough coverage in his starts — he’s only thrown six innings once — he’s walking too many hitters relative to the rest of the staff. He’s given up 15 free passes in 31 innings, but his team-leading 42 strikeouts makes up for some of those walks.

Flaherty lost his last start for the Tigers, as he went just two innings and allowed five hits, six earned runs and two walks against four strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds. Since he returned to the Tigers in 2025, his performance has gradually declined. Batters are hitting .234 against him, and he’s given up nearly as many walks (22) as strikeouts (28). He’s only pitched 25.1 innings in six starts.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).