Who Rangers are Trusting in Rotation for Upcoming Tigers Series

The Texas Rangers hit the road for a six-game road trip that starts on Friday at Detroit when they open a three-game series against the Tigers.

The Rangers (15-16) are back under .500 after going 4-5 on their nine-game homestand but are just 1.5 games back of the Athletics in the AL West. Texas has been much better offensively on the road this season and it hopes that translates to a winning road trip, which concludes in New York against the Yankees.

Here are the three pitchers Texas plans to tap for the series against the Tigers, including Detroit’s probable pitchers.

Friday: MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gore is set to make his seventh start of the season and is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA. The left-hander took a no-decision in his last start against the Athletics on Sunday in Arlington. He gave up six hits and three earned runs in five innings, as he struck out seven and walked three.

He hasn’t won a game since April 8 against Seattle. He allowed one hit in five innings in the showdown at Globe Life Field, as he struck out nine and walked two. But since then, his ERA has done up from 2.76 to 4.35.

Gore’s biggest issue so far has been giving the Rangers length in his starts. He’s only gotten out of the sixth inning one time, with three starts of exactly five innings. He’s only failed to get out of the fifth inning once. His pitch count has been the issue. He threw 106 pitches in his start against the Athletics.

Detroit plans to start right-hander Jack Flaherty, who is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts.

Saturday: Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rocker is preparing for his sixth start of the season and is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA. He’s been on a roll of late, as he’s given the Rangers quality starts in each of his last two outings. That includes his last win against Pittsburgh on April 21, in which he gave up four hits and one earned run in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The right-hander’s splits between home and road are well-documented. At home Rocker is 1-2 with a 2.65 ERA in three games. On the road he is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA in two games. Those numbers were similar last year. The next thing Rocker must do is bring his consistent work at home on the road.

The Tigers intend to start Keider Montero, who is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts. He has struck out 23 and walked five in 27 innings.

Sunday: Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The right-hander will make his seventh start and is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA going into the game. He lost his last start, which was against the New York Yankees, as he gave up eight hits and four earned runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Leiter hasn’t won a start since his season debut against Baltimore on March 30 when he threw six innings against the Orioles. Since then, he’s been solid, but he has allowed batters to hit .287 against him for April and allowed five home runs. Three of those were against the Yankees. His ERA jumped from 2.45 to 5.17 in his last four starts. He’s given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts.

The Tigers have not set their probable starter for Sunday’s game. But it will not be Casey Mize, who just went on the injured list, or Tarik Skubal, who pitched on Wednesday and will be unavailable.