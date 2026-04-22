How to Watch Rangers Seek Series Win Over Pirates: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Major League Baseball paid the Texas Rangers back for a 10-game road trip with a nine-game homestand directly after it.

So far the Rangers are cashing in after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-1, on Tuesday night.

Texas (12-11) took control of the game in the fifth with an amazing play by center fielder Evan Carter and a three-run performance at the plate as starter Kumar Rocker threw his first quality start of the season. Now, the Rangers are positioned to win the series on Wednesday.

Rangers fans won’t get to see Paul Skenes this trip. The Pirates opted to use the off day on Monday to give their ace an extra day of rest. While a prudent decision, it means he won’t pitch in Arlington.

When the Pirates leave town after Thursday’s finale, the Athletics begin a three-game series with Texas. Then, the New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge arrive on Monday for a three-game series. Texas gets a day off the last day of April to travel to Detroit to start a three-game set with the Tigers on May 1.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Pirates: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.87) vs. Pirates: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1.1, 2.38)

Leiter will be making his fifth start of the season and is coming off two starts on a road trip in which he went 0-1 and gave up 12 hits and eight earned runs. He struck out seven and walked seven. His against the Los Angeles Dodgers saw him fail to get out of the fourth inning. He fared better against the Athletics, as he threw 5.2 innings, allowed seven hits and gave up three earned runs.

His only home start was against Cincinnati, and it was terrific. He went five innings, allowed four hits and one earned run as he struck out a season-high nine batters and walked one. Getting him back in Globe Life Field for the next two starts should help his ERA.

Ashcraft is a Waco, Texas, native who was drafted in the second round in 2018 but needed until 2025 to make his MLB debut. He was a part-time starter last year, as he went 4-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 26 games, eight of which were starts. He had four holds and blew his only save chance. This year he’s transitioned into a full-time role as a starter.

He’s taken a no-decision in each of his last two starts, but he’s been getting plenty of swing-and-miss. He has 24 strikeouts in his last three starts combined and has only allowed four earned runs. The ERA has been his calling card in his young Major League career. The Rangers only scored eight runs during their first homestand and the right-hander isn’t allowing much.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).