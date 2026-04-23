How to Watch Jacob deGrom, Rangers Face Pirates: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates will play each other for a series victory in the final game of their three-game series on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (12-12) won Game 1, 5-1, but lost Game 2 of the series, 8-4, after the Pirates (14-10) exploded for four runs in the ninth inning to win. This is the final game of the only meeting between the two teams this season.

The Athletics come to town for a three-game series on Friday and they have set their probable pitchers — Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs and J.T. Ginn. Springs is a left-hander that gave the Rangers trouble when they faced each other last week in Sacramento.

After the A’s leave town on Sunday, the New York Yankees arrive on Monday for a three-game series. Texas gets a day off the last day of April to travel to Detroit to start a three-game set with the Tigers on May 1.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter and right fielder Brandon Nimmo celebrates after Carter catches a fly ball. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Pirates: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.29) vs. Pirates: RHP Bubba Chandler (1.1, 3.15)

deGrom allowed three earned runs in his first start of the year, which came against Baltimore on March 31. Since then, he’s allowed two earned runs across 15 innings, as he’s struck out 18 and walked six with a 1.20 ERA. Batters are hitting .173 against him after they hit .300 against him in his season debut.

The veteran’s pitch count is moving up, too. After staying below 80 pitches in his first two outings, he threw 93 pitches in his win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 12 and then 88 pitches in his last start against Seattle on Friday. The two-time Cy Young winner enters this game with an extra day of rest, thanks to the off day. It will be the third time in four starts that he’s received an extra day of rest.

Chandler will make only his ninth career start on Thursday, as he was promoted to the Majors last season by the Pirates. In limited action a year ago he went 4-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven games, with four starts. Batters hit only .214 against him. He struck out 31 and walked four in 31.1 innings.

He’s now a full-time member of the rotation who is allowed a .183 opponent batting average and has 17 strikeouts and 13 walks in 20 innings. He won his last start against Tampa Bay on Friday, as he allowed three hits and an earned run in six innings. Like deGrom, he will be pitching with an extra day of rest.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).