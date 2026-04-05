How to Watch Jack Leiter and Rangers Face Reds: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers will try to avoid their first sweep of the season when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (4-4) have now lost three straight games, dating back to Wednesday’s loss in Baltimore. The Texas offense short-circuited in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Reds, which was the Rangers’ first shutout loss of the season.

The game is a matchup of former first-round picks. Texas right-hander Jack Leiter was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021 out of Vanderbilt. Cincinnati right-hander Chase Burns was the Reds’ first-round pick (No. 1 overall) in 2024 out of Wake Forest. It should be a matchup of two of the game’s best young pitchers dueling for the first time.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-0, 3.00) vs. Cincinnati: RHP Chase Burns (1-0, 0.00)

Leiter won his first start of the season in Baltimore and delivered one of the best starts of the early season for Texas as a result. So far, it’s the only quality start of the season. He threw six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk against eight strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches, 60 of which were strikes. The most important part of the outing was how his change-up played off his fastball. The change was his more dominant pitch in the outing, even though his fastball is his best pitch. He hopes to have another outing like that on Sunday.

Burns is also coming off a win in his first start of the season, which came against Pittsburgh. He only went five innings, but he gave up one hit and three walks against seven strikeouts. The Pirates failed to score a run. Burns made his MLB debut last season, as he pitched in 13 games (eight starts) and went 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA. He struck out 67 and walked 16 in 43.1 innings. For a 23-year-old, he’s shown great command of the strike zone and has a terrific strikeout to walk ratio.

Rangers Lineup

Rangers lineup for April 5, 2026 vs. Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/RSC0UVDNsB — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 5, 2026

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).

Bradford is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment on Wednesday at Double-A Frisco.