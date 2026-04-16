Rangers, Jack Leiter Face A’s in Series Finale: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers face their nemesis for the second time in three games on Thursday — left-handed pitching.

The Rangers face their final showdown with the Athletics. In their last game against a left-handed starter, Jeffrey Springs, Texas managed just four hits in a 2-1 loss to the A’s.

Texas has been awful against left-handed pitching so far this season. In 157 at-bats against southpaws, the Rangers have slashed .185/.243/.280 with three home runs and 14 RBI. Texas has struck out 54 times and walked just 12 times. The Rangers are batting 65 points worse against left-handers than right-handers going into Thursday’s game.

After Thursday’s game, the Rangers head to Seattle for the final leg of their 10-game road trip, which starts on Friday. Assuming Texas keeps its rotation intact, the Rangers have Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore set up to throw against the Mariners.

The Rangers get paid back with a nine-game homestand that starts on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After that three-game set, the Rangers host the Athletics for three games and then the New York Yankees for three games before going back on the road to start May against Detroit.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger gets a congratulatory handshake from designated hitter Joc Pederson. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Time: 2:05 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Athletics: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.91) vs. Athletics: LHP Jacob Lopez (1-1, 7.43)

Leiter hopes to get back to the effectiveness he showed in his first two starts of the season. In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, he took the loss after he gave up five hits and five earned runs in 3.2 innings. He walked four and struck out four. He enters his fourth start of the season with 21 strikeouts and six walks across 14.2 innings.

Lopez is preparing for his fourth start coming off a win against the New York Mets last weekend. In that game he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in five innings, while striking out five and walking three. He's had trouble allowing runs in his three starts, as he's given up 11 earned runs in 13.1 innings. He's also walked 13 batters against 11 strikeouts. Even for a Rangers lineup that is struggling against left-handed pitching, it's a good matchup.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).