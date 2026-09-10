Jacob deGrom Did Rangers Favor Turning Down Trade Based on Braves Offer

Texas Rangers fans know that the franchise entertained the thought of dealing Jacob deGrom before the trade deadline on Aug. 3.

The Atlanta Braves inquired about acquiring the two-time Cy Young winner for the stretch run. deGrom, who signed a five-year contract with the Rangers before the 2023 season, has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

The Rangers asked him to entertain the possibility and he declined. He said he wanted to win in Texas. It became a rallying cry for the team and drove newfound respect from the fan base to the 38-year-old right-hander.

But up until Thursday, it was never clear what the Braves offered in return. The assumption was Atlanta was prepared to deal a couple of prospects to acquire deGrom, especially since he’s signed through 2028.

But as MLB.com reported on Thursday, it was a one-for-one veteran swap. It's possible the Rangers owe deGrom a thank you note after turning down the trade.

What Atlanta Offered the Rangers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the reporting, the Braves were prepared to offer an ace in return — right-hander Spencer Strider. he is also signed through 2028, with a club option in 2029, but is making considerably less next season than deGrom. He is set to make $38 million 2028 while Strider will make $22 million.

As a straight salary dump, it might have been worth the effort. But taking on Strider invited more risk than deGrom, if one wants to be honest.

While deGrom missed considerable portions of both the 2023 and 2024 seasons after Tommy John surgery, he has been injury free in 2025 and 2026. Granted he's been battling some hip and glute issues in the second half of this season. But he's made practically every turn in the rotation. The same can't be said for Strider.

While he is about a decade younger than deGrom his injury history is becoming just as voluminous. He pitched less than 10 innings to start the 2024 season before he suffered damage to the UCL in his right elbow that led to surgery that ended his season.

While he managed to make it through the 2025 season without an injury, he's been on the 60-day injured list since June 17 with right elbow inflammation and there's no sign that he's coming back. He has started 33 games in three seasons.

Strider is 11-16 with a 4.74 ERA since the start of the 2024 season. In the three seasons before that he was 32-10 with 3.37 ERA.

The Rangers would have gotten one, possibly two more years of control over Strider who has not pitched well since his return from elbow surgery. deGrom is 22-17 with a 3.36 ERA in 60 starts since his return from surgery.

Dealing deGrom would have been a sign that the Rangers were ready to shut it down for 2026 and that deGrom was ready to move on. Fortunately for Texas, he wasn't ready to move on. He may have done Texas a favor by turning down the trade, even though his deal ends at the end of next year.